Netflix is full to the brim with all action science fiction blockbusters. Cr: Netflix.

Netflix Best Sci-Fi Movies: Here are 13 of the most highly rated science fiction films on Netflix UK - including Ad Astra

Wanting some all science fiction movie magic this evening? These 13 sci-fi films are rated as the best to watch on Netflix. From Amy Adams connecting with a new breed of alien to Brad Pitt making his way into space with Ad Astra.

By Graham Falk
Published 12th May 2023, 13:43 BST
Updated 12th May 2023, 13:50 BST

The additional of Ad Astra and its star studded cast has left many subscribers in the mood for some top of the range science fiction music this week – and with a selection as strong as Netflix’s, why not?

Best Korean drama series on Netflix 2023: 21 of the most highly rated K dramas on Netflix UK - including Extraordinary Attorney Woo

The launch of Guardians Of The Galaxy 3 and Brandon Cronenberg’s Infinity Pool this year has proven the genre is alive and kicking with plenty of us wanting to dive in head first to space travel, aliens and the world of blockbuster sci-fi - so we decided to do some research and look at the best Netflix UK has to offer fans of the genre.

The Best Movies On Netflix 2023: Here are the 21 highest rated films to stream on Netflix - as per Rotten Tomatoes

From Brad Pitt’s intriguing role in Ad Astra all the way to Sandra Bullock’s attempt to navigate her family away from extra terrestrial in Netflix hit Birdbox, the streaming giant does continues to offer up a series of top Hollywood blockbusters that will will scratch that sci-fi movie itch – and then some.

Using Rotten Tomatoes ratings, we looked at the top 13 action movies you can stream on Netflix UK right now.

Amy Adams as a linguist who discovers a way to connect with other worldly being as they crash land on earth - before she uncovers a secret that will open her eyes to the wonder of time. One of the best alien sci-fi hits of recent time.

1. Arrival - 94%

Amy Adams as a linguist who discovers a way to connect with other worldly being as they crash land on earth - before she uncovers a secret that will open her eyes to the wonder of time. One of the best alien sci-fi hits of recent time. Photo: Netflix

With the Earth facing collapse, a 13-year-old girl named Vesper uses bio-hacking skills in order to battle against humanity's uncertain future.

2. Vesper - 90%

With the Earth facing collapse, a 13-year-old girl named Vesper uses bio-hacking skills in order to battle against humanity's uncertain future. Photo: Netflix

Starring Hollywood royalty in Hilary Swank in the main role, I Am Mother takes place in a world after the mass extinction of humanity and focuses on a young girl as she is raised alone by an android, however, when she uncovers another human her world turns upside down.

3. I Am Mother - 89%

Starring Hollywood royalty in Hilary Swank in the main role, I Am Mother takes place in a world after the mass extinction of humanity and focuses on a young girl as she is raised alone by an android, however, when she uncovers another human her world turns upside down. Photo: Netflix

Starring Melanie Laurent (Inglorious Basterds) in the lead role, the film sees her wake up in cryogenic unit only to be force into a fight for survival as she attempts to remember who she is before the oxygen runs out.

4. Oxygen - 88%

Starring Melanie Laurent (Inglorious Basterds) in the lead role, the film sees her wake up in cryogenic unit only to be force into a fight for survival as she attempts to remember who she is before the oxygen runs out. Photo: Netflix

