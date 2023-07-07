Trending Cinema: 5 films to see at your local Scottish cinema this week

With summer blockbusters such as Barbie and Oppenheimer just days away from launch, we look at a horror hit getting high praise and are introduced to some strange new superheroes in five of this week’s best new releases.

Smoking Causes Coughing

If you’re familiar with the work of Quentin Dupieux, then you will know what type of ride you are in for. In Smoking Causes Coughing, we are introduced to a group of vigilantes known as the ‘Tobacco Forces’, who are falling apart and looking to return to former glories. The film follows them as their leader takes them for a week-long retreat before returning to save the world.

Elemental

The fifth instalment of the Insidious franchise has been getting solid reviews from critics. Picture: Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

If you’re in the need for some light entertainment that puts the wonder back into the world, we would recommend Disney Pixar films at the best of times – so the fact there’s a new film coming this week pleases us all. If you’re a fan of some of the excellent recent Pixar hits, then we are certain Elemental will hit the spot.

Insidious: The Red Door

In a world of rinse-and-repeat horrors and never-ending franchises, Insidious stands out from the crowd. The fifth movie in the franchise means we could expect a lukewarm, standard horror, but reviews have been largely positive as The Lamberts go deeper into ‘The Further’ that we were first introduced to more than a decade ago by James Waan and his team.

Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One

It’s Tom Cruise starring as Ethan Hunt in a Mission Impossible film. That should be enough to sell it. However, if you still remain unconvinced, the film franchise has been given a big thumbs up by critics as they laud the return of ‘MI’, with reviewers citing it as an “ultra-modern” addition to the collection that “turns it up a notch”.

