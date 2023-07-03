The new Netflix documentary on 1980s sensations Wham! will give viewers and in-depth look at the rise of George Michael and Wham Andrew Ridgeley. Here's everything you need to know about the feature documentary,

The new Netflix documentary on 1980's icons Wham! will hit the streamer this month.

One of the biggest selling bands of all time, Wham! saw the duo of George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley enjoy commercial success across the globe - even becoming the first Western act to play in China as their good looks and catchy choruses catapulted them into global superstardom.

What is the Wham documentary on Netflix about

Using archival footage, the Wham! documentary will chart the rise of George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley as part of 1980s pop act. It will deep dive on the childhood friendship the pair had as they rose to global fame.

It will look into the pair's upbringing in the southern English town of Hertfordshire and will provide a personal look into the pop band, including Michael's personal struggle with his sexuality before he publicly declared he was gay in 1998.

With the usage of old interviews from the duo's time in the band, 'Wham!' will also provide never before seen interviews with Michael's friend and band mate Ridgeley.

Where is Andrew Ridgeley now, what happened to Andrew Ridgeley

George Michael's former band mate had a long running friendship with the former Wham! frontman after becoming close at Bushey Meads school during their teen years.

The duo originally got together to form a ska band called The Executive, though it was a short lived band before they formed Wham! in 1981. After selling almost 25 million records worldwide, the band became a global sensation until their split in 1986. They enjoyed one final farewell show at London's Wembley Stadium.

Following the band's break-up, Ridgeley took time out of the music business and was not seen for many years, while George Michael's solo career went from strength to strength. Instead, it is reported that he moved to Monaco in order to try his hand at being a Formula Three motor racing driver. He did return to music in 1990, releasing his solo album 'Shake'.

Reports state that Ridgeley has amassed £10 million from sales and royalties of records from his days in Wham! with Michael. He was in a relationship with fellow 80s icon Keren Woodward from the band Bananarama, though the pair are alleged to have split in 2017.

Despite keeping a low profile for a number of years published a book titled Wham!: George And Me following the death of his band mate in 2016. The book would share details of his experiences as part of the band and his close friendship with Michael.

Ridgeley has since made more public appearances and attended a tribute concert for George Michael in 2017, before taking part in a charity bike ride for Childline in 2018. There are rumours his is still involved in song writing, albeit he is said to use a pseudonym.

Wham documentary Netflix release date, run time

The documentary is set for release on July 5 and will be available to watch from 8:01am on the morning of the release. To watch the documentary, you must have a Netflix UK subscription, which is available here with prices starting at £4.99 per month.