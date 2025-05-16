Ncuti Gatwa pulls out of 2025 Eurovision role at the last-minute due to 'unforeseen circumstances'
Ncuti Gatwa has pulled out of his role in the Eurovision Grand Final due to “unforseen circumstances”.
The Scottish-Rwandan actor was set to announce the points issued by the UK during the 69th edition of the iconic song contest in Basel, Switzerland on Saturday.
The star’s appearance was set to follow a special Eurovision themed episode of Doctor Who, broadcast ahead of the final on BBC One.
However just days before the event, the BBC have said that Gatwa will “unfortunately” be unable to participate due to unforeseen circumstances, with no further information given.
He will be replaced by Murder on the Dancefloor singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor, who will instead reveal which country will receive the UK’s douze points.
Ellis-Bextor said: “I love Eurovision and it’s a privilege to be part of 2025’s Grand Final. What an honour it is to announce the UK’s jury score on such a special show which always puts music front and centre. I am very much looking forward to delivering the iconic douze points from the United Kingdom!”
It follows the second Eurovision semi-final which saw Australia, Montenegro, Ireland, Georgia, Czechia and Serbia eliminated from the competition.
