Production has now started on the new Harry Potter television series - with 22 cast members now revealed.

The series will debut in 2027 on HBO and HBO Max - including in the UK where the channel is set to launch.

An open casting call for young actors from the UK and Ireland was held last year - resulting in the new Harry, Ron and Hermione being cast, along with other younger characters such as Lavender Brown and Neville Longbottom.

They join a cast of established actors who will once again bring the wizarding world of Hogwarts alive.

It will be written and executive produced by Francesca Gardiner, whose previous screen credits include His Dark Materials, The Rook and The Man in the High Castle.

Meanwhile Edinburgh-based author J.K. Rowling is on board as an executive producer.

While we know who will play the majority of the main characters, there’s still no word on who will play the evil Lord Voldermort - portrayed by Ralph Fiennes in the films.

Here are the 9 actors the bookies reckon are in the frame for the role.

Cillian Murphy - 2/1 The 2/1 favourite to play the Dark Lord is Cillian Murphy, who last year won a Best Actor Oscar for his performance in 'Oppenheimer'. He would certainly be a real coup for the casting team.

Tom Hiddleston - 9/4 No stranger to huge franchaises - or with playing baddies - English actor Tom Hiddleston is best known for playing trickster god Loki in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He's 9/4 second favourite to become one of the most evil characters in the history of literature.

Paul Bettany - 3/1 Famous for playing J.A.R.V.I.S. and Vision in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Paul Bettany have narrowed in recent weeks and he's now a 3/1 shot to be cast as He-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named in arguably the world's second biggest franchaise.