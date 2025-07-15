Production has now started on the new Harry Potter television series - with more members of the cast revealed.
The series will debut in 2027 on HBO and HBO Max - including in the UK where the channel is set to launch.
An open casting call for young actors from the UK and Ireland was held last year - resulting in the new Harry, Ron and Hermione being cast, along with other younger characters such as Lavender Brown and Neville Longbottom.
They join a cast of established actors who will once again bring the wizarding world of Hogwarts alive.
It will be written and executive produced by Francesca Gardiner, whose previous screen credits include His Dark Materials, The Rook and The Man in the High Castle.
Meanwhile Edinburgh-based author J.K. Rowling is on board as an executive producer.
It comes 24 years since the first film in the series was released, introducing the world to the then little-known acting trio of Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint.
Here are all 22 names currently confirmed for the television series
1. Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter
Scottish actor Dominic McLaughlin has been cast as Harry Potter in the new television series. While McLaughlin has had little screentime so far, he’s already been cast in two television series set to be released over the course of the next year. He’ll be appearing in Sky comedy Grow alongside new Hagrid Nick Frost and Golda Rosheuvel. The series is about a man who returns to his childhood neighborhood after his father's death only to be sucked into the murky world of drug dealing. He’s also been cast in BBC action adventure series Gifted. Set in Edinburgh (and filmed in both Edinburgh and Glasgow), Gifted follows a group of Scottish teenagers who discover they have superpowers. | Aidan Monaghan/HBO
2. Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid
Shaun of the Dead and Spaced star Nick Frost would seem to be the perfect performer to step into the huge shoes of the late great Robbie Coltrane as friendly giant and Hogwarts groundskeeper/gamekeeper Hagrid. It's been confirmed that he's been cast. | Aidan Monaghan/HBO
3. Johnny Flynn
Multi-talented singer and actor Johnny Flynn will take on the role of Lucius Malfoy. Major big screen parts to date include in Stardust, Emma and One Life. He's also released six critically-acclaimed albums of folk music alongside his band The Sussex Wit, as well as composing and singing the theme song to television comedy The Detectorists. | Getty Images
4. Bel Powley as Petunia Dursley
British actor Bel Powley will play Petunia Dursley - Harry's aunt who becomes his legal guardian when his parents die, only to neglect him and force him to sleep in a cupboard under the stairs. Powley had her big break in children's television series M.I. High, before acclaimed part in the likes of A Royal Night Out and The Diary of a Teenage Girl. | Getty Images