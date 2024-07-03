Her Harry Potter books were a publishing phenomenon, before becoming a huge hit at the cinema box office with eight films starring Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint.
The Edinburgh-based writer then switched pseudonyms and genres, authoring the crime drama novels featuring private detective Cormoran Strike - now an ongoing award-winning BBC television series.
Millions of avid readers have had their say on her library of work on book website Goodreads.
1. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows
The seventh and final Harry Potter book is the best reviewed J.K. Rowling Book on Goodreads. Published in 2007 and turned into the final two movies of the series, it scores an average rating of 4.62 (out of a maximum of 5) from an enormous 3,758,627 reviews. "As he climbs into the sidecar of Hagrid's motorbike and takes to the skies, leaving Privet Drive for the last time, Harry Potter knows that Lord Voldemort and the Death Eaters are not far behind. The protective charm that has kept Harry safe until now is broken, but he cannot keep hiding. The Dark Lord is breathing fear into everything Harry loves, and to stop him Harry will have to find and destroy the remaining Horcruxes. The final battle must begin - Harry must stand and face his enemy." | Contributed
2. The Running Grave
The highest-rated of the Cormoran Strike series of books written by Rowling under the pseudonym Robert Galbraith is The Running Grave. The 2023 crime thriller is the seventh in the series and takes second place, with an average rating of 4.61 from 74,844 reviews. "Private Detective Cormoran Strike is contacted by a worried father whose son, Will, has gone to join a religious cult in the depths of the Norfolk countryside. The Universal Humanitarian Church is, on the surface, a peaceable organisation that campaigns for a better world. Yet Strike discovers that beneath the surface there are deeply sinister undertones, and unexplained deaths. In order to try to rescue Will, Strike's business partner Robin Ellacott decides to infiltrate the cult and she travels to Norfolk to live incognito amongst them. But in doing so, she is unprepared for the dangers that await her there or for the toll it will take on her..." | Contributed
3. Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
Book four of the Harry Potter comes third in our list. 2000's Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire scores an average rating of 4.57 from 3,754,830 reviews. "The Triwizard Tournament is to be held at Hogwarts. Only wizards who are over seventeen are allowed to enter - but that doesn't stop Harry dreaming that he will win the competition. Then at Hallowe'en, when the Goblet of Fire makes its selection, Harry is amazed to find his name is one of those that the magical cup picks out. He will face death-defying tasks, dragons and Dark wizards, but with the help of his best friends, Ron and Hermione, he might just make it through - alive!" | Contributed
4. Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban
The third of the books following the adventures of the famous boy wizard, published in 1999, takes the fourth spot. Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban has an average rating of 4.58 from 4,262,562 reviews. "When the Knight Bus crashes through the darkness and screeches to a halt in front of him, it's the start of another far from ordinary year at Hogwarts for Harry Potter. Sirius Black, escaped mass-murderer and follower of Lord Voldemort, is on the run - and they say he is coming after Harry. In his first ever Divination class, Professor Trelawney sees an omen of death in Harry's tea leaves . But perhaps most terrifying of all are the Dementors patrolling the school grounds, with their soul-sucking Kiss." | Contributed