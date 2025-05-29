West Coast Railways criticised for reducing stewards as “recipe for disaster”

The operator of the Hogwarts Express-style Jacobite steam train has been accused of providing a poor service to passengers in “shoddy” carriages.

The claim from an industry source with knowledge of the operation comes weeks after The Scotsman revealed the classic maroon carriages associated with the Harry Potter films had been substituted with more modern former British Rail blue Inter-City coaches.

The Jacobite train near Fort William on Sunday May 25 after the wildfire risk had receded | Kieran Macdonald

Concern has been expressed that operator West Coast Railways (WCR) has reduced the number of stewards on the twice-daily Fort William to Mallaig services, whose job includes preventing passengers leaning out of windows to take photos.

But WCR said the Jacobite was run in a “safe, professional manner” and the safety and comfort of passengers was its priority.

It has also been able to use a steam locomotive to haul services for the first time in weeks after the wildfire threat receded. Passengers had complained at being unaware the Jacobite had been run with a diesel engine.

The industry source said the company was "charging an extortionate amount and providing no customer service, shoddy carriages, terrible refreshments".

The Jacobite train being hauled by a diesel locomotive on Saturday May 24 | Kieran Macdonald

Passengers have also complained on the Tripadvisor reviews website of high temperatures and the lack of air conditioning on the substitute carriages, which WCR said were temporary replacements pending wheel repairs.

The source said: "WCR originally had five stewards on each [five-carriage] service to keep passenger safety a priority as passengers aren't allowed to lean out or take photos by opening the windows, which has happened many times.

“Now, they have two stewards at each end of the train, in charge of two carriages [each] with the train manager acting as a third steward in the middle. In the afternoon, they have three stewards.

“A catering trolley plus a 'Harry Potter' trolley service operates, so stewards monitoring passengers is very restricted, which is a recipe for disaster.”

A Jacobite service with Inter-City carriages hauled by a diesel locomotive during the wildfire risk steam engine ban on May 14 | Contributed

WCR commercial manager James Shuttleworth said: “The safety and comfort of Jacobite passengers is the priority of our leadership, management and employees.

“The services are conducted in a safe, professional manner that allows our customers to make treasured memories, and enjoy the best of the Scottish Highlands.

“The quality of our service and the esteem it is held in are a credit to our employees whose professionalism and enthusiasm are highly valued. Prior to working on the Jacobite service, all staff receive training and are briefed to ensure customers are monitored and kept safe whilst providing an excellent service.

“There is also a continued review and briefing process carried out by train managers to ensure the safety of our services is maintained throughout the season.

“We were saddened to see the comments made about our services. However, WCR is proud of our Jacobite service and the integral part we play in the tourism and hospitality sector.”

The Jacobite with its traditional maroon carriages on the Glenfinnan viaduct | Contributed

The substitute carriages were drafted in as part of an ongoing dispute with rail safety regulators who insist they must have centrally-locking doors.

Mr Shuttleworth said it was seeking to resolve the dispute with the Office of Rail and Road (ORR).