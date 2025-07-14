The Harry Potter television series has officially begun production.

The first in costume picture of the new Scottish actor who will play Harry Potter has been released.

Dominic McLaughlin’s casting was revealed in May of this year.

The eleven-year-old will take on the role that was first brought to screen by Daniel Radcliffe more than two decades ago.

Following several casting announcements, the HBO Original Harry Potter television series has officially begun production at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden.

The series, which is an adaptation of the seven-volume book series, will debut in 2027 on HBO and HBO Max.

Dominic will play Harry Potter alongside Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley.

A casting call, announced in September, saw around 32,000 children audition for the lead roles, with the team reviewing up to 1,000 tapes per day, according to HBO.

Who is Dominic McLaughlin?

Scottish actor Dominic McLaughlin has already been cast in two television series set to be released over the course of the next year.

He will be appearing in Sky comedy Grow alongside new Hagrid Nick Frost and Golda Rosheuvel. The series is about a man who returns to his childhood neighbourhood after his father's death only to be sucked into the murky world of drug dealing.

He has also been cast in BBC action adventure series Gifted. Set in Edinburgh (and filmed in both Edinburgh and Glasgow), Gifted follows a group of Scottish teenagers who discover they have superpowers.

Arabella Stanton, Dominic McLaughlin and Alastair Stout who will all play the lead roles. | HBO

McLaughlin has also been on stage in Edinburgh - appearing opposite stars Ralph Fiennes and Luther actress Indira Varma in Macbeth at the Royal Highland Centre.

He trained as acting and musical theatre school the Performance Academy Scotland, who celebrated the news on Facebook, saying: “The news is out and this one is MAGICAL!!

“Our amazing young performer has been cast as Harry Potter in the new upcoming HBO TV series.

“We are not sure that this will ever feel real but we said from the start that Dominic was the perfect Harry and we are thrilled for everyone else to see this soon too.

“Dominic, we will forever be proud of you! We have had an incredible journey with you these last five years at TPA and can’t wait for what’s next on this journey!

“We are extremely proud to represent you and can’t wait to go on this Wizarding journey together.

“A massive congratulations to Dominic…our Harry Potter.”