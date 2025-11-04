Originally from Edinburgh, Jasmine is among the 2025 Bake Off finalists. | Channel 4/Love Productions

From her Edinburgh roots to her studies, here’s everything you need to know about Bake Off finalist Jasmine.

Since entering the Great British Bake Off tent, Scottish baker Jasmine has stood out from the crowd.

The 23-year-old amateur baker has consistently impressed the judges and been named Star Baker five times - a record only achieved once before in the show’s history - leaving her the clear favourite to win.

With the 2025 Bake Off final airing tonight on Channel 4, here is everything you need to know about Jasmine.

Jasmine is originally from Edinburgh

Having been born and raised in Edinburgh, Jasmine is the only Scottish contestant from the series 16 line-up.

Though she now lives in London, after moving in with her cousins to study, she has continuously been inspired by her home country throughout the show.

During the very first week of Bake Off, Cake Week, she created a Scottish Highland landscape cake. The following week, she created an “Our Favourite Scottish Summers” biscuit time capsule.

While Scotland provides inspiration for her creations, Jasmine credits her family with teaching her how to bake.

She has fond memories of learning the basics behind bread and cakes from her mum and aunts, as well as the time they spent together baking for family get togethers in the Highlands.

While on Bake Off, Jasmine has been studying medicine

Much like her fellow Scottish Bake Off contestant Peter Sawkins, who went on to win the show in 2020, Jasmine is still in education.

Calling baking a “creative outlet”, she is a medical student in London. While filming the series, she had to juggle baking alongside her studies and hospital placements.

Jasmine has shared snippets from her life while filming Bake Off on Instagram, showing followers how she would finish up a busy day of placement only to go home and practice for the show.

In addition, Jasmine had “intense” time in the run up to week seven - Meringue Week - as she had to sit her end of year medical exams the following week.

This didn’t stop her from receiving a Hollywood Handshake that week - even if it was a Bake Off first left handshake from Paul Hollywood.

She’s been using her platform to speak about her alopecia

During Bread Week, Jasmine opened up about having alopecia on the show. While braiding her loaf, she commented: “Ironic that I’m plaiting when I have no hair to plait myself.

“I had my own hair completely until I was 12, and the doctors didn’t really know why, no one really knows what causes alopecia. There was nothing that triggered it, I just started randomly losing my hair.”

She has since spoken with BBC Radio Scotland about her experience with hair loss, sharing her journey from wearing wigs to making the decision around three years ago to stop.

“It definitely was hard coming back and re-meeting everyone that I knew previously, kind of always having hair, even if it wasn’t my own hair.

“It was hard at the start but I’m definitely, like genuinely, just learning to love it now. That’s been amazing to learn that being beautiful isn’t just being the same as everyone else and fitting in.

“It’s actually being you, as you are.”

Outside of baking Jasmine enjoys keeping fit

As well as baking, Jasmine also enjoys being active. During the show she has been shown keeping, with the baker sharing that she enjoys sea swimming and running half marathons.

She also plays for her university hockey team.

Jasmine shares snippets from her life - including the Great British Bake Off - on her Instagram which you can find here.