Published 4th Nov 2025, 10:02 GMT
It is the tenth and final week of the Great British Bake Off 2025, with this year’s winner to be decided following three tense challenges - one of which is the biggest in Bake Off history.

After ten weeks of fun, series 16 of the Great British Bake Off will tonight end with the final officially here.

Just Tom, Aaron and Jasmine remain, after a disastrous technical proved more to be more trouble than Toby could handle during Patisserie Week.

Jasmine was named Star Baker for a fifth time - a record only ever achieved by one other in the tent - but can she keep it up and give us our second ever Scottish winner?

It is all still to play for, but here’s what you can expect from this week’s Bake Off final.

What week is Bake Off tonight?

It is the Great British Bake Off final tonight, and that means that each remaining baker will have to go all out.

For the signature challenge, they must create a classic British iced bun with the tricky technical calling for a tower of French delights.

As for the 2025 final showstopper, they are being asked to make the largest ever cake in Bake Off history.

Expect no punches to be pulled by “pernickety” judges this week.

What time is Great British Bake Off on tonight?

For the last time in 2025, The Great British Bake Off will air live on Channel 4 at 8pm. Also being broadcast simultaneously on 4Seven will be the BSL signed and subtitled Bake Off.

Both versions of the Bake Off final will also be streamed live on the Channel 4 app and website.

