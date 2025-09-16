What week is Bake Off tonight? Here's the Great British Bake Off week 3 theme - including challenges
It is already week three of the Great British Bake Off, with bakers ready to rise to the occasion.
Already having faced both cake and biscuit week, just ten contestants remain on the show with Hassan and Leighton having departed the tent during week one and two, respectively.
But what awaits us during week three of the Great British Bake Off?
What week is Bake Off tonight?
Tackling Bread Week on tonight’s episode the bakers knead, sorry, need to keep their cool to get through challenges set by the bread expert himself, Paul Hollywood.
According to the Radio Times, contestants will face a pull-apart monkey bread signature challenge, a “sticky, messy, fast food technical” for the technical, and a tiered sweet bread showstopper.
While some of these challenges sound simple in theory, we all know that it is never as easy as it seems in the tent.
Last year’s challenges included savoury buns, plaited bread - which required a Hollywood demonstration - and the creation of a cornucopia out of bread.
What time is Great British Bake Off on?
The Great British Bake Off will air on Channel 4 at 8pm.
For those need a signed version of Bake Off, the BSL signed and subtitled version of the show will be broadcast simultaneously on 4Seven. It will also be available on the Channel 4 streaming app and website.
This is the same as both 2023 and 2024.
