Here is the full list of Oscar winners at the 2024 ceremony. Cr. Getty Images.

It's the biggest night in the film world and, yet again, the Oscars did not disappoint with a number of big wins for Oppenheimer and Poor Things, a named John Cena and - of course - Ryan Gosling's performance of I'm Just Ken.

With Barbie was the biggest hit at the Box Office over the past 12 months, it was Christopher Nolan's biopic on 'Father of the Atomic Bomb' Robert J. Oppenheimer while Yorgos Lanthimos' Poor Things was just as successful on the night - even include a slightly surprise win in a big category.

Want to know who lifted each award at the Oscars? Here is a the full list of winners from the Oscars 2024.

Best picture

Oppenheimer - WINNER

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Best supporting actress

Da'Vine Joy Randolph, "The Holdovers" — WINNER

Emily Blunt, "Oppenheimer"

Danielle Brooks, "The Color Purple"

America Ferrera, "Barbie"

Jodie Foster, "Nyad"

Best animated short film

War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko — WINNER

Letter to a Pig

Ninety-Five Senses

Our Uniform

Pachyderm

Best animated feature film

The Boy and the Heron — WINNER

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best original screenplay

Anatomy of a Fall — WINNER

The Holdovers

Maestro

May December

Past Lives

Best adapted screenplay

American Fiction — WINNER

Barbie

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Best makeup and hairstyling

Poor Things — WINNER

Golda

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Society of the Snow

Best production design

Poor Things — WINNER

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Best costume design

Poor Things — WINNER

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Best international feature film

"The Zone of Interest," United Kingdom — WINNER

"Io Capitano," Italy

"Perfect Days," Japan

"Society of the Snow," Spain

"The Teachers' Lounge," Germany

Best supporting actor

Robert Downey Jr., "Oppenheimer" — WINNER

Sterling K. Brown, "American Fiction"

Robert De Niro, "Killers of the Flower Moon"

Ryan Gosling, "Barbie"

Mark Ruffalo, "Poor Things"

Best visual effects

Godzilla Minus One — WINNER

The Creator

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon

Best film editing

Oppenheimer — WINNER

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Poor Things

Best documentary short film

The Last Repair Shop — WINNER

The ABCs of Book Banning

The Barber of Little Rock

Island in Between

Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó

Best documentary feature film

20 Days in Mariupol — WINNER

Bobi Wine: The People's President

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

To Kill a Tiger

Best cinematography

Oppenheimer — WINNER

El Conde

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Poor Things

Best live action short film

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar — WINNER

The After

Invincible

Knight of Fortune

Red, White and Blue

Best sound

The Zone of Interest — WINNER

The Creator

Maestro

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

Best original score

Oppenheimer — WINNER

American Fiction

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Killers of the Flower Moon

Poor Things

Best original song

"What Was I Made For?" from "Barbie" — WINNER

"It Never Went Away" from "American Symphony"

"I'm Just Ken" from "Barbie"

"The Fire Inside" from "Flamin' Hot"

"Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)" from "Killers of the Flower Moon"

Best actor

Cillian Murphy, "Oppenheimer" — WINNER

Bradley Cooper, "Maestro"

Colman Domingo, "Rustin"

Paul Giamatti, "The Holdovers"

Jeffrey Wright, "American Fiction"

Best director

Christopher Nolan, "Oppenheimer" — WINNER

Jonathan Glazer, "The Zone of Interest"

Yorgos Lanthimos, "Poor Things"

Martin Scorsese, "Killers of the Flower Moon"

Justine Triet, "Anatomy of a Fall"

Best actress

Emma Stone, "Poor Things" — WINNER

Annette Bening, "Nyad"

Lily Gladstone, "Killers of the Flower Moon"

Sandra Hüller, "Anatomy of a Fall"