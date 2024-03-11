Oscars 2024: The full list of Oscar winners 2024 as Oppenheimer and Poor Things clean up
It's the biggest night in the film world and, yet again, the Oscars did not disappoint with a number of big wins for Oppenheimer and Poor Things, a named John Cena and - of course - Ryan Gosling's performance of I'm Just Ken.
With Barbie was the biggest hit at the Box Office over the past 12 months, it was Christopher Nolan's biopic on 'Father of the Atomic Bomb' Robert J. Oppenheimer while Yorgos Lanthimos' Poor Things was just as successful on the night - even include a slightly surprise win in a big category.
Want to know who lifted each award at the Oscars? Here is a the full list of winners from the Oscars 2024.
Best picture
Oppenheimer - WINNER
American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Past Lives
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Best supporting actress
Da'Vine Joy Randolph, "The Holdovers" — WINNER
Emily Blunt, "Oppenheimer"
Danielle Brooks, "The Color Purple"
America Ferrera, "Barbie"
Jodie Foster, "Nyad"
Best animated short film
War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko — WINNER
Letter to a Pig
Ninety-Five Senses
Our Uniform
Pachyderm
Best animated feature film
The Boy and the Heron — WINNER
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Best original screenplay
Anatomy of a Fall — WINNER
The Holdovers
Maestro
May December
Past Lives
Best adapted screenplay
American Fiction — WINNER
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Best makeup and hairstyling
Poor Things — WINNER
Golda
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Society of the Snow
Best production design
Poor Things — WINNER
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Best costume design
Poor Things — WINNER
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Best international feature film
"The Zone of Interest," United Kingdom — WINNER
"Io Capitano," Italy
"Perfect Days," Japan
"Society of the Snow," Spain
"The Teachers' Lounge," Germany
Best supporting actor
Robert Downey Jr., "Oppenheimer" — WINNER
Sterling K. Brown, "American Fiction"
Robert De Niro, "Killers of the Flower Moon"
Ryan Gosling, "Barbie"
Mark Ruffalo, "Poor Things"
Best visual effects
Godzilla Minus One — WINNER
The Creator
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon
Best film editing
Oppenheimer — WINNER
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Poor Things
Best documentary short film
The Last Repair Shop — WINNER
The ABCs of Book Banning
The Barber of Little Rock
Island in Between
Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó
Best documentary feature film
20 Days in Mariupol — WINNER
Bobi Wine: The People's President
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters
To Kill a Tiger
Best cinematography
Oppenheimer — WINNER
El Conde
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Poor Things
Best live action short film
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar — WINNER
The After
Invincible
Knight of Fortune
Red, White and Blue
Best sound
The Zone of Interest — WINNER
The Creator
Maestro
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
Best original score
Oppenheimer — WINNER
American Fiction
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Killers of the Flower Moon
Poor Things
Best original song
"What Was I Made For?" from "Barbie" — WINNER
"It Never Went Away" from "American Symphony"
"I'm Just Ken" from "Barbie"
"The Fire Inside" from "Flamin' Hot"
"Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)" from "Killers of the Flower Moon"
Best actor
Cillian Murphy, "Oppenheimer" — WINNER
Bradley Cooper, "Maestro"
Colman Domingo, "Rustin"
Paul Giamatti, "The Holdovers"
Jeffrey Wright, "American Fiction"
Best director
Christopher Nolan, "Oppenheimer" — WINNER
Jonathan Glazer, "The Zone of Interest"
Yorgos Lanthimos, "Poor Things"
Martin Scorsese, "Killers of the Flower Moon"
Justine Triet, "Anatomy of a Fall"
Best actress
Emma Stone, "Poor Things" — WINNER
Annette Bening, "Nyad"
Lily Gladstone, "Killers of the Flower Moon"
Sandra Hüller, "Anatomy of a Fall"
Carey Mulligan, "Maestro"
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.