Oscars season is in full swing with all the big names in Hollywood keeping their fingers crossed that this year will be their year ahead of the big night tonight.

The 96th edition of the ceremony has welcomed some of the globe's most loved actors over the years with the likes of the iconic Katharine Hepburn holding the record for the most Oscars with four wins - all for Best Actress.

However, it may shock you that some of the finest actors, actresses and filmmakers are yet to have their name etched onto an Oscar trophy.

Here are the top 10 biggest names in films that are yet to pick up an Oscar during their acting career.

1 . Bradley Cooper Believe it or not but Bradley Cooper has not yet picked up an Oscar despite 12 nominations since 2013. That could change this year though after his remarkable appearance in Maestro.

2 . Edward Norton One of the world's most loved Hollywood stars, Norton has been nominated three times for an Oscar, twice for Supporting Actor in the late 90s and once for Best Actor in 2015 but has been pipped to the post each time.

3 . Michelle Pfeiffer We had to double - heck triple - check this one. Michelle Pfeiffer doesn't have an Oscar? Sadly, the news is true. She has been nominated for Best Actress twice and Best Supporting Actress once but is yet to be given that coveted trophy.

4 . Helena Bonham Carter One of the world's most celebrated actors has been nominated just two times for an Oscar, winning neither. We are quite frankly stunned, shocked and little bit appalled.