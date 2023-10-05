You may not be able to bet on who will win Bake Off, but here is what bookies make of this year's contestants.

The Great British Bake Off is a staple of television in the UK, having been on our screens since 2010.

Amateur bakers heading to a tent in the countryside to compete in a TV show based on a village fete may not seem like it would make for an entertaining show but when you add in chaotic hosts, expert judges and the ever-present risk of a soggy bottom there have been plenty of magic moments.

From the origin of the show with Mary Berry and Paul Hollywood, plus the addition of hosts Mel and Sue the formula struck gold, moving from BBC Two to a primetime slot on BBC One. Following this Channel 4 snapped up the rights to the show, with Hollywood joined by Prue Leith, Noel Fielding, and as of series 14, Alison Hammond.

With so many competitors vying to win the coveted cake stand, it would make sense for fans to bet on their favourite in the competition.

However, due to suspicious bets being placed on a one contestant in 2015, betting on the show was suspended. BBC employees with insider information were implicated in the 'scandal' and many bookmakers no longer allow betting on pre-recorded TV shows.

But that doesn't stop some bookies, such as Paddy Power, predicting who will win. So even if you can't place a bet, here're The Great British Bake Off 2023 odds.

1 . Josh Rugby player and chemist Josh has already impressed in the Bake Off tent with 9/4 odds. Having received the second Hollywood Handshake of the season and impressed with his homegrown produce, there's not much that's likely to keep Josh down for long – not even Noel's terrible jokes.

2 . Abbi Another contestant keen on growing her own veg, Abbi is another favourite to win Bake Off with 11/4 odds. A consistent baker, she's already impressed those around her with bakes such as her Herdwick sheep and her Chinese dinner inspired illusion biscuit display. Abbi also revealed her unusual hobby, the aerial hoop, which she attends in a barn each week.

3 . Saku Sweet Saku is likely most remembered for snapping up a Hollywood hug – not handshake – at the beginning of episode one. Her Sri Lankan inspired dishes have so far left a good taste in the judges and audiences mouths with 3/1 odds. Perhaps Saku could improve how often she bakes biscuits, since she doesn't feel that once a week is frequent.