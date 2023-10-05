Great British Bake Off 2023 odds: Which contestant is the bookies' favourite to win?
You may not be able to bet on who will win Bake Off, but here is what bookies make of this year's contestants.
The Great British Bake Off is a staple of television in the UK, having been on our screens since 2010.
Amateur bakers heading to a tent in the countryside to compete in a TV show based on a village fete may not seem like it would make for an entertaining show but when you add in chaotic hosts, expert judges and the ever-present risk of a soggy bottom there have been plenty of magic moments.
From the origin of the show with Mary Berry and Paul Hollywood, plus the addition of hosts Mel and Sue the formula struck gold, moving from BBC Two to a primetime slot on BBC One. Following this Channel 4 snapped up the rights to the show, with Hollywood joined by Prue Leith, Noel Fielding, and as of series 14, Alison Hammond.
With so many competitors vying to win the coveted cake stand, it would make sense for fans to bet on their favourite in the competition.
However, due to suspicious bets being placed on a one contestant in 2015, betting on the show was suspended. BBC employees with insider information were implicated in the 'scandal' and many bookmakers no longer allow betting on pre-recorded TV shows.
But that doesn't stop some bookies, such as Paddy Power, predicting who will win. So even if you can't place a bet, here're The Great British Bake Off 2023 odds.