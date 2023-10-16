All Sections
Scotland head coach Steve Clarke will lead his country into Euro 2024. But which players will he take to Germany?
Scotland Euro 2024: 10 Scots who could push themselves into Steve Clarke's Scotland squad this summer

With Scotland fans already counting down the days to Euro 2024, we look at 10 players who could force themselves into Steve Clarke's thinking for Germany.

By Graham Falk
Published 16th Oct 2023, 09:46 BST

Scotland have qualified for the Euros this coming summer after Norway's 1-0 defeat to Spain ensured Steve Clarke's men were unable to be caught by Erling Haaland and co. and fans are already making their travel plans.

With Scotland qualifying for their second European Championships in a row, some of the conversation has already moved onto which batch of players could bag themselves a seat on the plane to Germany in June.

A number of talented, but uncapped youngsters coming to fruition, experienced pros returning from injury and £38 million stars tipped to grab their first call up - Clarke's job of picking his final squad for the Euros will not be straight forward.

Here are 10 players we think could force themselves into his thoughts for Euro 2024 next summer.

Viewed as Scotland's most talented youngster, Doak is beginning to rise to prominence with Liverpool and has already been singled out by Kenny Dalglish as a player Steve Clarke could turn to in the summer.

1. Ben Doak (Liverpool)

While dislodging Angus Gunn in the net seems unlikely for the 40-year-old, there's no doubting Gordon's ability. It would be likely be his final tournament and if he can prove his fitness before the end of the season, there's no reason he can't be one of three goalkeepers heading to Germany.

2. Craig Gordon (Hearts)

The £38 million pound man was thought to be considering switching his allegiance prior to his recent injury and, with a new year return expected, still has plenty of time to show he could be an asset to Steve Clarke's squad. If he's fit and wants to be in the squad - it would be hard t say no, such is his talent.

3. Harvey Barnes (Newcastle United)

The forgotten man in many ways, Stewart was becoming a regular in the Scotland squad until two big injuries ended his season at Sunderland prematurely. It didn't stop Southampton paying £8 million for him in the summer though and if he can replicate his goal-scoring form for the Saints, then Steve Clarke will surely consider him.

4. Ross Stewart (Southampton)

