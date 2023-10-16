Scotland Euro 2024: 10 Scots who could push themselves into Steve Clarke's Scotland squad this summer
With Scotland fans already counting down the days to Euro 2024, we look at 10 players who could force themselves into Steve Clarke's thinking for Germany.
Scotland have qualified for the Euros this coming summer after Norway's 1-0 defeat to Spain ensured Steve Clarke's men were unable to be caught by Erling Haaland and co. and fans are already making their travel plans.
With Scotland qualifying for their second European Championships in a row, some of the conversation has already moved onto which batch of players could bag themselves a seat on the plane to Germany in June.
A number of talented, but uncapped youngsters coming to fruition, experienced pros returning from injury and £38 million stars tipped to grab their first call up - Clarke's job of picking his final squad for the Euros will not be straight forward.
Here are 10 players we think could force themselves into his thoughts for Euro 2024 next summer.