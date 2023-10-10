Mike Flanagan’s five best movies and TV shows to watch before The Fall of the House of Usher

Acclaimed horror director Mike Flanagan will return to our screens with Netflix series The Fall of the House of Usher.

With Mike Flanagan’s latest Netflix series set to thrill audience here here are his five best films and shows from the Haunting of Hill House to Hush.

The Haunting of Hill House

Flanagan’s 2018 Netflix series The Haunting of Hill House, loosely based on Shirley Jackson’s novel of the same name, focuses on the Crain family who move into an old mansion with the intent of renovating and selling it. However, paranormal occurrences see the family forced to linger in the home resulting in tragedy. The show debuted to widespread praise, earning 93% on Rotten Tomatoes.

When a young governess arrives at Bly Manor, she begins to see apparitions that tell the gory tale of lost love. Image: Netflix

The Haunting of Bly Manor

The second part to Flanagan’s ‘Haunting’ anthology series, The Haunting of Bly Manor features much of the same cast as its predecessor. Released in 2020 the show follows Dani, an au pair hired to care for two children at the Bly country estate while apparitions haunt the grounds and is based on The Turn of the Screw by Henry James.

Hush

This 2016 horror film stars Flanagan’s wife Katie Siegel as Maddie Young, a deaf and mute writer who retreats to a cabin in the woods to write her novel. Maddie’s calm haven soon takes a turn for the terrifying when a masked killer appears in her window, stalking her. Largely without dialogue the film cleverly builds suspense through its use of sound.

Midnight Mass

Flanagan’s 2021 Netflix series Midnight Mass also features Siegel and is based on the novel written by Maddie in Hush. Following a young man who returns to his home on Crockett Island after serving time in prison. He arrives at the same time as a charismatic priest, and with them, miracles and mysteries spread around the mostly Christian town.

Gerald’s Game