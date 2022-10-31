News you can trust since 1817
These 10 locations in Glasgow are said to have frequent and horrifying hauntings. Cr: Getty Images.

Haunted Glasgow: 10 of the most notorious Glasgow ghosts and where to find them

These 10 paranormal sightings are well known to Glasgow residents – but will they come out for Halloween?

By Graham Falk
3 minutes ago

Do you believe in ghosts?

If rumour is to be believed, then a night in these spooky Glasgow locations may just change your mind!

From poltergeists to unexplained paranormal entities and more, Scotland’s biggest city is fraught with terrifying tales of ghosts and ghouls that have haunted some of the most prominent areas of Glasgow.

To find out the most haunted, eerie and downright horrifying ghost sightings in Glasgow, we scoured the Paranormal Database to see which areas of the city may be best to avoid if you’re easily spooked.

1. Hutchesons' Hall - Ingram Street

Since the 1970s, the former wife of a caretaker was known to frequent this area. Showing herself as a 'grey lady', the entity would open and close doors and would often be seen looking out of a window from the street. It is said footsteps could be heard on the site frequently.

Photo: CC BY-SA 2.0 Thomas Nugent

2. Langbar, Easterhouse

During the 1970s, one tenant who stayed in these Easterhouse flats reported they were being haunted haunted by a former resident, and that they had seen walking around the site holding his throat. It is believed an exorcism was later performed too...

Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

3. Studio Three at Radio Clyde - Clydebank

It is rumoured that Radio Clyde's studio three has experienced poltergeist activity, with reports of deep scratch marks on the arms of one guest, while it is believed to enjoy causing technical difficulty for the station.

Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

4. The tunnel

The tunnel between West Street and Shields Road station is said to be plagued by a phantom clattering cloud which contained the faces of the dead.

Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

