Five books being released in October including Haunting of Hill House follow up
Throne of the Fallen by Kerri Maniscalco
Set in the world of TikTok-favourite series Kingdom of the Wicked, Kerri Maniscalco’s latest adventure sees Miss Camilla Antonius engage in a deal with the devil, the Prince of Envy. The fantasy romance will be perfect for fans of Maniscalco’s writing, released on October 3rd.
The Reformatory by Tananarive Due
This novel, set in the Deep South of America in 1950, is based on the infamous Dozier School for boys which closed in 2011 and will be released on October 31st. Twelve-year-old Robert Stephens Jr. is sent to The Gracetown School for Boys, after getting in a scuffle with a white boy. However the segregated reformatory is haunted by those who have died there, and Robert must enlist the help of the school's ghosts to survive.
A Haunting on the Hill by Elizabeth Hand
The first authorised novel to return to the world of Shirley Jackson’s Haunting of Hill House, Elizabeth Hand’s work has been described by the Washington Post as “a true hybrid of these two ingenious women’s work”. Released on October 3rd, the book picks up sixty years later when a group of actors arrive at Hill House for a month-long creative retreat, not knowing that something has been patiently waiting for company.
The Exchange by John Grisham
Following up the novel which made him a household name, John Grisham returns to share what became of Mitch and Abby McDeere after they exposed the crimes of a corrupt Memphis law firm. Released on October 17th, the book picks up fifteen years following the events of The Firm when Mitch, a partner in the world’s largest law firm, finds himself at the centre of a sister plot which puts his loved ones at risk.
Tremor by Teju Cole
Set to be released on October 19th, Tremor by Teju Cole examines what makes life meaningful in a busy world. We take on the eyes of Tunde, a photography teacher on a renowned university campus, who is drawn to stories of all kinds in a novel which examines the passage of time and how we mark it.
