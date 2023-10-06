Five books being released in October including Haunting of Hill House follow up

The time for summer reads is over, with a number of excellent darker reads being released this October.

Throne of the Fallen by Kerri Maniscalco

Set in the world of TikTok-favourite series Kingdom of the Wicked, Kerri Maniscalco’s latest adventure sees Miss Camilla Antonius engage in a deal with the devil, the Prince of Envy. The fantasy romance will be perfect for fans of Maniscalco’s writing, released on October 3rd.

The Reformatory by Tananarive Due

An authorised novel set in the same universe as Shirley Jackson's The Haunting of Hill House by Elizabeth Hand will be released in October. Image: Netflix

This novel, set in the Deep South of America in 1950, is based on the infamous Dozier School for boys which closed in 2011 and will be released on October 31st. Twelve-year-old Robert Stephens Jr. is sent to The Gracetown School for Boys, after getting in a scuffle with a white boy. However the segregated reformatory is haunted by those who have died there, and Robert must enlist the help of the school's ghosts to survive.

A Haunting on the Hill by Elizabeth Hand

The first authorised novel to return to the world of Shirley Jackson’s Haunting of Hill House, Elizabeth Hand’s work has been described by the Washington Post as “a true hybrid of these two ingenious women’s work”. Released on October 3rd, the book picks up sixty years later when a group of actors arrive at Hill House for a month-long creative retreat, not knowing that something has been patiently waiting for company.

The Exchange by John Grisham

Following up the novel which made him a household name, John Grisham returns to share what became of Mitch and Abby McDeere after they exposed the crimes of a corrupt Memphis law firm. Released on October 17th, the book picks up fifteen years following the events of The Firm when Mitch, a partner in the world’s largest law firm, finds himself at the centre of a sister plot which puts his loved ones at risk.

Tremor by Teju Cole