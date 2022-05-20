Firestarter review and reaction and our favourite Stephen King films ranked - The Scotsman film podcast

Believe it or not, but The Scotsman film podcast, (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic is now a full three months old.

Haven’t listened to us before? Presented by our self confessed film fanatics, myself and Dave Hepburn, we discuss which films we’ve seen this week, as we give our thoughts on what films are the best to catch in the cinema this week.

The remake of 1984 Stephen King movie, Firestarter, hit UK cinemas last week, and Dave gives his reaction to the film starring Zac Efron.

The Master Of Horror Stephen King is partly responsible for a host of movie masterpieces

Firestarter sees a couple as they meet while volunteering as guinea pigs for a secret government experiment. However, the experiment is shrouded with suspicion and, as they later marry, their only child develops strange and powerful abilities.

The original film saw a very young Drew Barrymore play a starring role as the films namesake and was a solid enough hit for the Master Of Horror, and this time Jason Blum and company try their hand at a remodelled version of the horror.

Will he rank it highly, or does Dave feel this one really misses the mark?

After last week’s episode featured a respectful, but passionate, debate on what we feel are the best and worst film franchises of all time, this week we delve into our favourite Stephen King adaptations.

Known as the Master Of Horror, the author has penned hit after hit for decades on end, with the bulk of his work giving a Hollywood makeover. He has helped create some classic cinema masterpieces, such as The Shining, Misery and The Green Mile, but which movies do myself and Dave class as our top three Stephen King films of all time? Have a listen and let us know if you agree.

