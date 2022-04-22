Come and join us here at The Scotsman as our self confessed film fanatics, myself and Dave Hepburn bring you episode nine of our brand new ‘vodcast’ (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic.

Its been a steady week for film releases, with a host of new highly anticipated blockbusters having their opening week and, as always, we are here to give our reaction to them.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After going global last week and deep diving on New York’s latest Broadway shows and Madrid’s Stanley Kubrick exhibition, we return with the ninth episode in the series to give you the lowdown on cinema’s latest release.

Alexander Skarsgard attends the UK Special Screening of "THE NORTHMAN" at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on April 05, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Focus Features and Universal Pictures)

Robert Eggers’ new Viking epic The Northman starring Alexander Skarsgård and Anya Taylor Joy comes out this week.

The Northman sees Eggers delve into the world Scandinavian folklore and, specifically, the legend of Amleth – a tale which inspired William Shakespeare to pen the story of Hamlet.

It sees a berserker warrior, played by Skarsgård, as he goes on a quest after witnessing the betrayal of his king father (Ethan Hawke) who is murdered by his uncle, played by Claes Bang (Wrongly refered to as Daniel Claes in the vodcast, sorry!).

The critically acclaimed director has already seen his previous films The Lighthouse and The VVitch become huge hits with audiences and his new two hour epic has been given rave reviews by the critics. But what did our film buffs think of it?

Dave shares his thoughts on the ultra-meta new Nicolas Cage film ‘The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent’ which sees Cage play the role he was born to play – himself.

Is it all just a bit silly, or has the cult hero done it yet again and produce a film of sublime quality?

Want to listen in to some previous episodes?

There are another eight 30 minute episodes to dig into if you enjoy this week’s show, and we’ve included a small list of them below – feel free to binge listen at your will.

Alongside reviews of the films we both saw this week, myself and Dave also dive head first into the topic of musicians that have morphed into acting, dissecting whether the move has been successful or unsuccessful in the vast amount of cases?

Which singing star do we think has moved away from pop icon and morphed fully into Hollywood actor hierarchy, and which actor do we think has had his acting work somehow tainted since delving into the world of rock?

It is another jam packed, light hearted episode, packed to the brim with a passion for cinema and we’d love it if you’d join us.