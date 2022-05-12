Get tucked into episode 11 of the weekly The Scotsman film podcast, (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic, presented by our self confessed film fanatics, myself and Dave Hepburn.

As always, we discuss which films we’ve seen this week. What do we judge to be hot – and what do we judge to be not?

There is high praise for Dave on a particular film which he caught at a Cineworld unlimited screening, while he gives an interesting take on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and why some viewers may find it confusing.

Benedict Cumberbatch once again stars as MCU hero Doctor Strange (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Disney)

After our special episode last week featured an interview with cult actor Greg Sestero of The Room fame, we return to our usual business of giving our weekly reactions and then delving into the topic of the week.

We have an in-depth chat on one of America’s most unexpected box office hits of 2022, Everything Everywhere All at Once, which screens at UK cinemas from Friday May 13.

The film, which is directed by the duo of Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan (Swiss Army Man), stars Michelle Yeao (Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings) as an unlikely hero who must channel her newfound powers to fight bizarre and bewildering dangers from the multiverse as the fate of the world hangs in the balance.

Elsewhere we take a short, yet deep, delve into Stephen King and our hopes for new Zac Efron movie ‘Firestarter’, while there is also discussion surrounding new Mark Wahlberg movie ‘Father Stu’ which some have labelled one of the worst films ever made – eek.

However the main bulk of the show will bring you some respectful, but passionate, debate on what we feel are the best and worst film franchises of all time. What will we choose as our number one, and what film franchise have I placed in the bin that may give me heat for years to come? There is only one way to find out…

It is another jam packed, light hearted episode, packed to the brim with a passion for cinema and we’d love it if you’d join us.