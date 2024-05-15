Scottish actor Ncuti Gatwa recently made his season 14 debut as the 15th Doctor in the hugely successful BBC sci-fi television franchaise.

Early reviews have been good, but it’s too early to tell how he will rank amongst the familiar faces who have taken on the iconic role.

A new study by the company QR Code Generator has looked at public votes for their favourite Doctors on Ranker, naming the best-loved actors across the show’s nearly 60-year-long tenure.

Commenting on the findings, QR Code Generator CEO Marc Porcar said: “Doctor Who has amassed many fans worldwide thanks to its ability to continually reinvent the roles of the Doctor and their companions.”

“Whilst the show has struggled in recent years to gain the viewership it has previously had, the 2023 Christmas special proved hopeful after exceeding 1.79 million streams and a 4.73 million overnight rating. It will be interesting to see whether the newest season can retain these figures, with some suggesting it is possible - especially considering the return of writer Russell T. Davies. Davies held the role of showrunner and writer during the tenures of Eccleston and Tennant, both of whom are well loved, placing highly in the rankings.

“One of the key factors behind the show’s appeal is its ability to reinvent itself constantly, and fans are eager to see a dramatic shift from Whittaker’s role. The announcement of Ncuti Gatwa taking on the role of the Fifteenth Doctor has created a considerable amount of buzz, and after the Christmas special last year, fans are eager to see more of Gatwa’s fresh take on the Doctor.”

Here’s what the research found when it comes to a Doctor Who popularity contest.

1 . David Tennant In first place is Scottish actor David Tennant, who had 9,066 votes and played the Tenth Doctor from 2005 to 2010. The actor stated that the show initially inspired him to get into acting, and landing the role as the Doctor was his dream. Playing the titular character gained him mass popularity and changed his life for the better; Tennant even met his future wife - actress Georgia Tennant, who played the Doctor's daughter Jenny - on set.

2 . Matt Smith Matt Smith takes second place with 7,996 votes. Smith played the Eleventh Doctor from 2010 to 2013. At just 26, he was also the youngest actor to ever play the role. Like Tennant, Smith gained recognition for his role, and when it was time for him to leave after three series, he was presented with a Sonic Screwdriver prop from the cast and crew.

3 . Tom Baker In third place is Tom Baker, the Fourth Doctor, with 6,320 votes. During his time as the Doctor, the original series received some of its highest average viewership figures at 9.04 million – this jumped to 10.69 million for the fourteenth season in 1976. His trademark colourful scarf and love of jelly babies have made his take on the Doctor a classic one that even younger audiences can appreciate.