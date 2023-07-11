All Sections
Disney Pixar have been stealing the heart of families for decades - but which of their animations is ranked as the best? Cr: Getty ImagesDisney Pixar have been stealing the heart of families for decades - but which of their animations is ranked as the best? Cr: Getty Images
Best Disney Pixar Movies: The 10 most highly rated Disney Pixar films ever - as Elemental is released

Here are the 10 best Disney Pixar movies ever - as per Rotten Tomatoes reviews.

By Graham Falk
Published 11th Jul 2023, 12:45 BST

This week Disney Pixar released their latest hit Elemental and already critics are raving about the movie which focuses on a fiery young woman and a chilled out guy discover something elemental: how much they actually have in common.

It will be no surprise to anyone that the film has been praised by the critics with Disney Pixar making movies that families across the globe have grown to love, such as Toy Story and Up! - but what are the best Disney Pixar movies of all time?

While we all have our own favourite, we took to highly respected film review site Rotten Tomatoes to see which 10 movies are ranked as the best.

While all of the Toy Story movies are ranked in the top 10 by Rotten Tomatoes, it is Toy Story 2 that is the highest ranked - placing it as Disney Pixar's number one movie.

1. Toy Story 2 - 100%

A staller voice cast and a gem of a film that connects perfectly with the character, the story of Finding Nemo is now a Disney Pixar classic.

2. Finding Nemo - 99%

A wonderful Disney Pixar tale that showcases the range of emotions that our younger selves can feel, including the character Joy, Fear, Anger, Disgust and Sadness.

3. Inside Out - 98%

When 78-year-old Carl Fredricksen travels to Paradise Falls after the passing of his wife, he meets a host of strange characterz who remind him life is still beautiful. Also has possibly the most heartbreaking opening scene.

4. Up! - 98%

