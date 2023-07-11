Best Disney Pixar Movies: The 10 most highly rated Disney Pixar films ever - as Elemental is released
Here are the 10 best Disney Pixar movies ever - as per Rotten Tomatoes reviews.
This week Disney Pixar released their latest hit Elemental and already critics are raving about the movie which focuses on a fiery young woman and a chilled out guy discover something elemental: how much they actually have in common.
It will be no surprise to anyone that the film has been praised by the critics with Disney Pixar making movies that families across the globe have grown to love, such as Toy Story and Up! - but what are the best Disney Pixar movies of all time?
While we all have our own favourite, we took to highly respected film review site Rotten Tomatoes to see which 10 movies are ranked as the best.