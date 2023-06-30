All Sections
Netflix are launching some great new films on the platform in July 2023. Cr: Netflix

By Graham Falk
Published 26th Jun 2023, 12:24 BST
Updated 30th Jun 2023, 09:32 BST

As we hit the six month mark for the year, Netflix can certainly be content with their start to the year 2023 after some very strong releases.

Despite the addition of Disney+ and Paramount, Netflix are still seen as the king of streaming after launching a number of highly rated series, films and documentaries - and July looks like one of their strongest months yet.

Netflix Originals starring Jamie Foxx, a Spanish adaptation of a much loved science-fiction film and some highly anticipated documentaries are set for release in July 2023 and viewers can rest assure that they are in for a real treat.

But which are the best to watch and when are they launched on Netflix? Here are the 10 best films we recommend you watch in July on Netflix UK.

Nic Cage and Selma Blair team up for this horror comedy that sees parents turn violently on their kids after an unknown phenomenon plagues the city.

1. Mon and Dad - July 1

Nic Cage and Selma Blair team up for this horror comedy that sees parents turn violently on their kids after an unknown phenomenon plagues the city.

This film tells the true story of the journalist David Walsh as he investigates the truth behind Lance Armstrong's career.

2. The Program - July 1

This film tells the true story of the journalist David Walsh as he investigates the truth behind Lance Armstrong's career.

This animated DreamWorks sequel features Jay Baruchel as Hiccup, Toothless and a mysterious dragon rider who join forces to protect the island of Berk. Fun for all the family.

3. How To Train Your Dragon 2 - July 1

This animated DreamWorks sequel features Jay Baruchel as Hiccup, Toothless and a mysterious dragon rider who join forces to protect the island of Berk. Fun for all the family.

Luke Wilson takes the lead role as a coach who takes on an orphanage American football team and fires them to the big leagues.

4. 12 Mighty Orphans - July 6

Luke Wilson takes the lead role as a coach who takes on an orphanage American football team and fires them to the big leagues.

