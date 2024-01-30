From highly anticipated football documentaries to riveting new true crime, February is sure to be a mammoth hit for Netflix as they upload a host of great new releases.

In a month that promises to be true crime heavy, there are a number of excellent new series that delve into the some of the world's worst crimes, while the highly anticipated third season of Sunderland Til I Die and Avatar: The Last Airbender is launched later in the month.

Want to know what you should tune into throughout the next month? Here are the 10 best new series on Netflix that we recommend you tune into.

1 . Sunderland Til I Die (Season 3) - 13 February The highly anticipated third season of this football documentary lands almost four years after season two and is always a riveting watch.

2 . Avatar: The Last Airbender - 22 February Netflix live action series Avatar: The Last Airbender will land on the platform later in the month but is one of the most highly anticipated new series of the year.

3 . Rael: The Last Prophet - 7 February The bizarre true story begins when we learn about Raëlism, also known as Raëlianism, a UFO religion founded in 1970s France by Claude Vorilhon, now known as Raël, and how it spiralled into a controversial cult.