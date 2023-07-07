All Sections
Here are the best Sci-Fi films currently streaming on Netflix. Cr: NetflixHere are the best Sci-Fi films currently streaming on Netflix. Cr: Netflix
Best Netflix Sci-Fi Films: The 23 most highly rated science fiction movies on Netflix - as per Rotten Tomatoes

Here are 23 of the best sci-fi films to watch on Netflix according to Rotten Tomatoes. From Brad Pitt in Ad Astra to Jake Gyllenhaal in Source Code.
By Graham Falk
Published 12th May 2023, 13:43 BST
Updated 7th Jul 2023, 15:01 BST

For years science fiction has seen cinema goers flock to the theatres and in the age of streaming, Netflix has become one of the key places to find top of the range science fiction films – but with a selection as strong as Netflix’s, how do you decide which best?

The launch of the latest Guardians Of The Galaxy movie and Brandon Cronenberg’s Infinity Pool this year has proven the genre is alive and kicking with plenty of us wanting to dive in head first to space travel, aliens and the world of blockbuster sci-fi - so we decided to do some research and look at the best Netflix UK has to offer fans of the genre.

From Brad Pitt’s intriguing role in Ad Astra all the way to Sandra Bullock’s attempt to navigate her family away from extra terrestrial in Netflix hit Birdbox, the streaming giant does continues to offer up a series of top Hollywood blockbusters that will will scratch that sci-fi movie itch – and then some.

Using Rotten Tomatoes ratings, we looked at the top 21 science-fiction movies you can stream on Netflix UK right now.

A Guillermo Del Toro classic and a fantasy sci-fi that shot the Mexican director in super stardom. The film focuses on Ofelia, a young girl who meets a mythical faun that tells her she is destined to become princess of the Underworld.

1. Pan's Labyrinth - 95%

A Guillermo Del Toro classic and a fantasy sci-fi that shot the Mexican director in super stardom. The film focuses on Ofelia, a young girl who meets a mythical faun that tells her she is destined to become princess of the Underworld. Photo: Netflix

Amy Adams as a linguist who discovers a way to connect with other worldly being as they crash land on earth - before she uncovers a secret that will open her eyes to the wonder of time. One of the best alien sci-fi hits of recent time.

2. Arrival - 94%

Amy Adams as a linguist who discovers a way to connect with other worldly being as they crash land on earth - before she uncovers a secret that will open her eyes to the wonder of time. One of the best alien sci-fi hits of recent time. Photo: Netflix

Jake Gyllenhaal stars as a soldier recruited by the government for a special investigation that places him in another man's mind and body in order to identify culprits of a terrorist attack.

3. Source Code - 92%

Jake Gyllenhaal stars as a soldier recruited by the government for a special investigation that places him in another man's mind and body in order to identify culprits of a terrorist attack. Photo: Netflix

When aliens land in South Africa, years of segregation and labour are forced upon them. However, when the race of stranded aliens begin to resist, a violence begins as they continue to be forced to live in slum-like conditions.

4. District 9 - 90%

When aliens land in South Africa, years of segregation and labour are forced upon them. However, when the race of stranded aliens begin to resist, a violence begins as they continue to be forced to live in slum-like conditions. Photo: Netflix

