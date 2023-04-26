These 15 films have all been nominated – or won – the prestigious Best Picture awards at the Oscars and available to stream on Netflix UK right now.

Winning a Best Cinema award is almost a right of passage in the film industry cinema. Handed out each year at the Academy Awards, a simple nomination can see a film dramatically rise in popularity.

The Best Movies On Netflix 2023: Here are the 17 highest rated films to stream on Netflix - as per Rotten Tomatoes

Some of the world’s most iconic films have been handed the award of the years with One Flew Over The Cuckoos Nest and, more recently, Parasite taking the top award at the prestigious event.

Best Picture winners have long been a source of debate as film goers debate which movie deserves the accolade but rarely does a Best Picture winner or nominee rank as a poor movies and as the globe’s go to streaming service, Netflix have loaded up a number of these Oscar nominated films to their service.

Here are 15 of the best films that have been nominated for a Best Picture award to stream on Netflix now.

1 . Marriage Story (2019) Scarlett Johansson, Adam Driver and Laura Dern stars in the film which follow a married couple as they navigate a troubled relationship. Its got an A-list cast with a film to match. One of director Noah Baumbach's best movies without a shadow of a doubt. Photo: Netflix Photo Sales

2 . Mank (2020) Directed by David Fincher (Fight Club, The Social Network), Mank is a biographical drama film about screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz and how he developed the screenplay for hit film Citizen Kane. Starring the legendary Gary Oldman in the lead role, Fincher's film was a sure fire hit and there was no surprise it was nominated for an Oscar. Photo: Netflix Photo Sales

3 . Lawrence Of Arabia (1963) Nominated for 10 Oscars back in 1963, Lawrence Of Arabia sees Peter O'Toole star British Lieutenant T.E. Lawrence and won Best Picture an Best Director at the awards. Photo: Netflix Photo Sales

4 . The Departed (2006) Winner of the Best Picture award in 2006, an all-star cast of Leonardo Di Caprio, Jack Nicholson, Matt Damon and Vera Farmiga star in this epic crime blockbuster that follows a young Boston cop as he infiltrates a mob led by Irish American gangster Frank Costello. Photo: Netflix Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 4