All 15 of these films have at least been nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars. Cr: Netflix.All 15 of these films have at least been nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars. Cr: Netflix.
All 15 of these films have at least been nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars. Cr: Netflix.

Best Films On Netflix: Top 15 films on Netflix that have been nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars

These 15 films have all been nominated – or won – the prestigious Best Picture awards at the Oscars and available to stream on Netflix UK right now.

By Graham Falk
Published 18th Apr 2023, 15:48 BST
Updated 26th Apr 2023, 12:17 BST

Winning a Best Cinema award is almost a right of passage in the film industry cinema. Handed out each year at the Academy Awards, a simple nomination can see a film dramatically rise in popularity.

Some of the world’s most iconic films have been handed the award of the years with One Flew Over The Cuckoos Nest and, more recently, Parasite taking the top award at the prestigious event.

Best Picture winners have long been a source of debate as film goers debate which movie deserves the accolade but rarely does a Best Picture winner or nominee rank as a poor movies and as the globe’s go to streaming service, Netflix have loaded up a number of these Oscar nominated films to their service.

Here are 15 of the best films that have been nominated for a Best Picture award to stream on Netflix now.

Scarlett Johansson, Adam Driver and Laura Dern stars in the film which follow a married couple as they navigate a troubled relationship. Its got an A-list cast with a film to match. One of director Noah Baumbach's best movies without a shadow of a doubt.

1. Marriage Story (2019)

Scarlett Johansson, Adam Driver and Laura Dern stars in the film which follow a married couple as they navigate a troubled relationship. Its got an A-list cast with a film to match. One of director Noah Baumbach's best movies without a shadow of a doubt. Photo: Netflix

Directed by David Fincher (Fight Club, The Social Network), Mank is a biographical drama film about screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz and how he developed the screenplay for hit film Citizen Kane. Starring the legendary Gary Oldman in the lead role, Fincher's film was a sure fire hit and there was no surprise it was nominated for an Oscar.

2. Mank (2020)

Directed by David Fincher (Fight Club, The Social Network), Mank is a biographical drama film about screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz and how he developed the screenplay for hit film Citizen Kane. Starring the legendary Gary Oldman in the lead role, Fincher's film was a sure fire hit and there was no surprise it was nominated for an Oscar. Photo: Netflix

Nominated for 10 Oscars back in 1963, Lawrence Of Arabia sees Peter O'Toole star British Lieutenant T.E. Lawrence and won Best Picture an Best Director at the awards.

3. Lawrence Of Arabia (1963)

Nominated for 10 Oscars back in 1963, Lawrence Of Arabia sees Peter O'Toole star British Lieutenant T.E. Lawrence and won Best Picture an Best Director at the awards. Photo: Netflix

Winner of the Best Picture award in 2006, an all-star cast of Leonardo Di Caprio, Jack Nicholson, Matt Damon and Vera Farmiga star in this epic crime blockbuster that follows a young Boston cop as he infiltrates a mob led by Irish American gangster Frank Costello.

4. The Departed (2006)

Winner of the Best Picture award in 2006, an all-star cast of Leonardo Di Caprio, Jack Nicholson, Matt Damon and Vera Farmiga star in this epic crime blockbuster that follows a young Boston cop as he infiltrates a mob led by Irish American gangster Frank Costello. Photo: Netflix

