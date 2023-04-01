All Sections
Netflix are launching a host of great movies on their platform in April. (Photo by Carlo Allegri/Getty Images)

Best new films on Netflix 2023: 10 of best new films on Netflix UK in April - when is Thirteen on Netflix UK

Netflix are really upping the ante in April with the release of some classic films, new documentary films and Evan Rachel Wood film Thirteen. Here is when Thirteen is on Netflix UK and 9 other great new releases on April.

By Graham Falk
Published 30th Mar 2023, 15:36 BST
Updated 1st Apr 2023, 12:26 BST

It is most definitely one of the most exciting films line-ups so far this year from Netflix, with a eagerly anticipated Lewis Capaldi documentary and an award winning David Bowie biopic on the list of new releases added to the streamers platform in April.

In stark contrast to last year, Netflix have had an outstanding first few months of 2023 with a number of big hitters landing on the platform and cementing their place at the world’s number one subscription service.

With films starring Hollywood A-listers such as Keanu Reeves, Bob Odenkirk and Evan-Rachel Wood hitting Netflix in April, it shows no signs of slowing down.

Here are 10 of the best new films hitting Netflix in April.

Bob Odenkirk stars as Hutch in the action packed movie that sees a father go above and beyond when his home is broken into by burglars.

1. Nobody - April 13

Bob Odenkirk stars as Hutch in the action packed movie that sees a father go above and beyond when his home is broken into by burglars. Photo: Amy Sussman

Evan Rachel Wood and Holly Hunter star in this drama drugs, theft and social misbehaviour and a parent attempts to separate the pair.

2. Thirteen - April 1

Evan Rachel Wood and Holly Hunter star in this drama drugs, theft and social misbehaviour and a parent attempts to separate the pair. Photo: Netflix

This in depth documentary follows Scottish singer songwriter and his meteoric rise to global fame.

3. Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now - April 5

This in depth documentary follows Scottish singer songwriter and his meteoric rise to global fame. Photo: Rich Polk

Filmmaker Brett Morgen explores David Bowie's creative, spiritual and musical journey using never-before-seen footage of the legendary musician. Oscar nominated.

4. Moonage Daydream - April 5

Filmmaker Brett Morgen explores David Bowie's creative, spiritual and musical journey using never-before-seen footage of the legendary musician. Oscar nominated. Photo: Stuart C. Wilson

