According to Rotten Tomatoes ratings, these 17 movies are the best to stream on Netflix in 2023. Including hits with Florence Pugh and Ryan Gosling.

As amazing as Netflix is, the selection of top quality films make it tough to choose which film to watch on a nightly basis. With Murder Mystery 2, Luther: The Fallen Sun and White Noise all launching in the past few months, the collection just continues to get stronger.

However, if you can’t decide which films to watch, don’t worry because we’re here to give you a helping hand choosing the perfect movie, thanks to film review site Rotten Tomatoes.

We collated the highest rated movies released on the platform in 2023 and discover the top 17 movies to watch right now on Netflix – so stop that scrolling and get watching!

1 . Boiling Point - 99% Released on Netflix in March, Stephen Graham plays an under pressure chef who is trying to ensure his restaurants remains top of the class. Interestingly, this film was reportedly done in just one take. Photo: Netflix Photo Sales

2 . Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio (2022) - 97% Award winning Mexican director Del Toro takes on the famous tale of Pinocchio in this new animated feature film. Photo: Netflix Photo Sales

3 . The Social Network (2010) - 96% A film about Facebook may sound bland but mix in some top tier performances from Jesse Eisenberg and Andrew Garfield with heaps of witty one liners, a great soundtrack and a splash of drama and you have a sure fire classic. Photo: Netflix Photo Sales

4 . Nightcrawler (2014) When con artist Louis Bloom (Jake Gyllenhaal) finds his way into L.A. crime journalism, nothing will stop him from becoming the number one. Nightcrawler is an Oscar worthy performance from Gyllenhaal. Photo: Netflix Photo Sales