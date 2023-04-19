All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
2 hours ago Celebrity Big Brother star Lauren Harries undergoes brain surgery
8 minutes ago Rylan, Scott Mills & Paddy O’Connell to host Eurovision on BBC Radio 2
1 hour ago Scam warning issued ahead of UK Emergency Alert test
1 hour ago Snow could be on the way for the UK days after ‘heatwave’
2 hours ago Co-op makes major change for loyalty card customers to save money
2 hours ago Inflation rate in UK falls but still remains above 10%
Here are the 17 best Korean dramas currently streaming on Netflix UK. Cr: NetflixHere are the 17 best Korean dramas currently streaming on Netflix UK. Cr: Netflix
Here are the 17 best Korean dramas currently streaming on Netflix UK. Cr: Netflix

Best K-drama series on Netflix 2023: 17 of the most highly rated Korean dramas on Netflix - including Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha

These 17 highly ranked K-drama TV series – or Korean dramas - are the best series to stream on Netflix UK.

By Graham Falk
Published 15th Mar 2022, 15:50 BST
Updated 19th Apr 2023, 09:37 BST

Finding your latest Netflix obsession can be a bit of a challenge, such is the abundance of great content that the streaming service have put together.

However, those who have delved into the the world of Korean drama TV series have been delighted with what they’ve found, with the streaming giant offering a hugely impressive collection of Kdrama series in their catalogue.

Based on Rotten Tomatoes reviews, Netflix’s excellent list of Korean dramas may just be the way to go when it comes to finding your next binge-athon.

Top Films On Netflix: 15 films on Netflix that were nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars

Alongside their numerous zombie hits, the streaming platform has found huge success in bringing a horde of Korean content to the attention of their subscribers, with the likes of Squid Game and Hellbound proving to be some of Netflix’s most critically acclaimed TV shows every made.

Here are 17 of the most highly rated true crime series to stream on Netflix

Best movies on Netflix 2023: Here are the 17 most highly rated films on Netflix

Though, with a list of k-dramas as long as you’re arm, it can be a little tough deciding which is the best to plump for, but fear not, as we took a deep dive in respected review site Rotten Tomatoes, to see which shows rank the highest.

Here are the top 17 most highly rated K-dramas currently streaming on Netflix.

The Glory tells the story of a young woman who takes up the position of a teacher as a part of an elaborate scheme in order to get revenge on the people who made high school a hellscape for her. The series is written by Kim Eun-sook and directed by Ahn Gil-ho, with part two of the series released just last month.

1. The Glory

The Glory tells the story of a young woman who takes up the position of a teacher as a part of an elaborate scheme in order to get revenge on the people who made high school a hellscape for her. The series is written by Kim Eun-sook and directed by Ahn Gil-ho, with part two of the series released just last month. Photo: Netflix

Photo Sales
In an era when teen dreams seem too far out of reach, a young fencer follows her heart and meets a man who is determined to rebuild his life. Written by Kwon do-eun, Twenty One Twenty Five is one of the highest-rated dramas in Korean cable television history.

2. Twenty Five Twenty One

In an era when teen dreams seem too far out of reach, a young fencer follows her heart and meets a man who is determined to rebuild his life. Written by Kwon do-eun, Twenty One Twenty Five is one of the highest-rated dramas in Korean cable television history. Photo: Netflix

Photo Sales
As his town turn into savage monsters and causes chaos across the city, one teen and his apartment neighbours must fight to survive. Developed by Studio Dragon, a third series is already in production following the success of the first two seasons of the horror drama.

3. Sweet Home

As his town turn into savage monsters and causes chaos across the city, one teen and his apartment neighbours must fight to survive. Developed by Studio Dragon, a third series is already in production following the success of the first two seasons of the horror drama. Photo: Netflix

Photo Sales
Astronauts take on a 24-hour mission on the moon in order to retrieve samples from a research facility steeped in dark secrets.

4. The Silent Sea

Astronauts take on a 24-hour mission on the moon in order to retrieve samples from a research facility steeped in dark secrets. Photo: Netflix

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:NetflixSquid Game