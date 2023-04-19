Best K-drama series on Netflix 2023: 17 of the most highly rated Korean dramas on Netflix - including Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha
These 17 highly ranked K-drama TV series – or Korean dramas - are the best series to stream on Netflix UK.
Finding your latest Netflix obsession can be a bit of a challenge, such is the abundance of great content that the streaming service have put together.
However, those who have delved into the the world of Korean drama TV series have been delighted with what they’ve found, with the streaming giant offering a hugely impressive collection of Kdrama series in their catalogue.
Based on Rotten Tomatoes reviews, Netflix’s excellent list of Korean dramas may just be the way to go when it comes to finding your next binge-athon.
Alongside their numerous zombie hits, the streaming platform has found huge success in bringing a horde of Korean content to the attention of their subscribers, with the likes of Squid Game and Hellbound proving to be some of Netflix’s most critically acclaimed TV shows every made.
Though, with a list of k-dramas as long as you’re arm, it can be a little tough deciding which is the best to plump for, but fear not, as we took a deep dive in respected review site Rotten Tomatoes, to see which shows rank the highest.
Here are the top 17 most highly rated K-dramas currently streaming on Netflix.