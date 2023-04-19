All Sections
Netflix has an outstanding selection of films right now. Credit: Netflix

The Best Movies On Netflix 2023: Here are the 17 highest rated films to stream on Netflix - as per Rotten Tomatoes

According to Rotten Tomatoes ratings, these 17 movies are the best to stream on Netflix in 2023. Including hits with Florence Pugh and Ryan Gosling.

By Graham Falk
Published 13th Dec 2022, 15:46 BST
Updated 19th Apr 2023, 10:14 BST

As amazing as Netflix is, the selection of top quality films make it tough to choose which film to watch on a nightly basis. With Murder Mystery 2, Luther: The Fallen Sun and White Noise all launching in the past few months, the collection just continues to get stronger.

Best true crime on Netflix: 17 of the most highly rated documentaries to stream on Netflix UK - as per Rotten Tomatoes

However, if you can’t decide which films to watch, don’t worry because we’re here to give you a helping hand choosing the perfect movie, thanks to film review site Rotten Tomatoes.

Best new films on Netflix 2023: 10 of best new films on Netflix UK in April

We collated the highest rated movies released on the platform in 2023 and discover the top 17 movies to watch right now on Netflix – so stop that scrolling and get watching!

Released on Netflix in March, Stephen Graham plays an under pressure chef who is trying to ensure his restaurants remains top of the class. Interestingly, this film was reportedly done in just one take.

1. Boiling Point - 99%

Released on Netflix in March, Stephen Graham plays an under pressure chef who is trying to ensure his restaurants remains top of the class. Interestingly, this film was reportedly done in just one take.

Award winning Mexican director Del Toro takes on the famous tale of Pinocchio in this new animated feature film. The animation saw the director awarded his third Oscar after the film won Best Animated Picture at the 2023 awards.

2. Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio (2022) - 97%

Award winning Mexican director Del Toro takes on the famous tale of Pinocchio in this new animated feature film. The animation saw the director awarded his third Oscar after the film won Best Animated Picture at the 2023 awards.

A film about Facebook may sound bland but mix in some top tier performances from Jesse Eisenberg and Andrew Garfield with heaps of witty one liners, a great soundtrack and a splash of drama and you have a sure fire classic. The film was nominated for the Best Picture award at the Oscars in 2010.

3. The Social Network (2010) - 96%

A film about Facebook may sound bland but mix in some top tier performances from Jesse Eisenberg and Andrew Garfield with heaps of witty one liners, a great soundtrack and a splash of drama and you have a sure fire classic. The film was nominated for the Best Picture award at the Oscars in 2010.

When con artist Louis Bloom (Jake Gyllenhaal) finds his way into L.A. crime journalism, nothing will stop him from becoming the number one. Nightcrawler is an Oscar worthy performance from Gyllenhaal.

4. Nightcrawler (2014)

When con artist Louis Bloom (Jake Gyllenhaal) finds his way into L.A. crime journalism, nothing will stop him from becoming the number one. Nightcrawler is an Oscar worthy performance from Gyllenhaal.

