Best Films of 2023: Here are the 15 highest grossing movies released in 2023

Which films topped the UK Box Office in 2023?

By Graham Falk
Published 21st Dec 2023, 09:43 GMT

It has been a truly triumphant year for cinema in 2023 as the big screen finally shows signs of recovery after that dreaded pandemic.

The battle for the top between Barbie and Oppenheimer gripped the cinematic world back in June, while the likes of Wonka, Guardians Of The Galaxy and Mission Impossible ensured they had plenty competition for the year's top film.

But which 15 films came on top in 2023? Here is a completely list of the top 15 highest grossing films of 2023.

Greta Gerwig's Barbie, starring Margot Robbie was quite simply film of the year when it came to Box Office takings.

1. Barbie - $119,123,383

Perhaps just as unsurprising is Christopher Nolan's devastating biopic coming in as a comfortable second. Starring Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer is hotly tipped to win big at next year's Oscars.

2. Oppenheimer - $74,299,254

The first of many top earning animations, Super Mario made the top three this year. It stars Jack Black as the voice as Bowser - with an interesting musical number included.

3. The Super Mario Bros. Movie - $67,934,434

One of the most popular franchise of the last decade, the third instalment of Guardians Of The Galaxy won big at the Box Office in 2023.

4. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 - $46,043,690

