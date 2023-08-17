All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
These 15 film quotes have been rated as the best ever by Scotsman readers. Cr: Getty Images
These 15 film quotes have been rated as the best ever by Scotsman readers. Cr: Getty Images

Most Famous Film Quotes: Here are 15 best film quotes of all time, according to our readers

What is the most quotable line from a film?

By Graham Falk
Published 17th Aug 2023, 10:12 BST

Francis Ford Coppola once said "I think cinema, movies, and magic have always been closely associated" and when you consider the amount of times we use quotes from our favourite films in every day life - it is hard to argue.

Ever since the big screen became a part of life, some unforgettable lines have been uttered and turned into mottos to live your life by or simply a line that enriches your experience of cinema.

Narrowly down your favourite movie quote can be tough and, to be frank, we couldn't settle on just one so we asked our readers for their favourite line from a film ever - and here is what they chose.

Can you believe this iconic line almost didn't make it into the film? It wasn't in Stanley Kubrick scipt - nor Stephen King's book and was an ad-lib that Jack Nicholson came up with on the spot. That's what we love him!

1. "Heeeerrrrreee's Johnny" - The Shining

Often misquoted as "we're going to need a bigger boat", the line is actually "you're going to..." and is said by Martin Brody, the Police Chief, when he first sees the killer great white shark.

2. "You're gonna need a bigger boat" - Jaws

Eighties cult classic Highlander introduced the world to the iconic line of "there can be only one" which was a motto among the immortals in all the Highlander films.

3. "There can only be one" - Highlander

Arguably one of the greatest films ever made, the line is uttered by Peter Clemenza after placing the gun muzzle to the character of Paulie's head. When returns with an emotionless clare he says "leave the gun, take the cannoli."

4. "Leave the gun, take the cannoli" - The Godfather

