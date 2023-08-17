Francis Ford Coppola once said "I think cinema, movies, and magic have always been closely associated" and when you consider the amount of times we use quotes from our favourite films in every day life - it is hard to argue.

Ever since the big screen became a part of life, some unforgettable lines have been uttered and turned into mottos to live your life by or simply a line that enriches your experience of cinema.

Narrowly down your favourite movie quote can be tough and, to be frank, we couldn't settle on just one so we asked our readers for their favourite line from a film ever - and here is what they chose.

1 . "Heeeerrrrreee's Johnny" - The Shining Can you believe this iconic line almost didn't make it into the film? It wasn't in Stanley Kubrick scipt - nor Stephen King's book and was an ad-lib that Jack Nicholson came up with on the spot. That's what we love him! Photo Sales

2 . "You're gonna need a bigger boat" - Jaws Often misquoted as "we're going to need a bigger boat", the line is actually "you're going to..." and is said by Martin Brody, the Police Chief, when he first sees the killer great white shark. Photo Sales

3 . "There can only be one" - Highlander Eighties cult classic Highlander introduced the world to the iconic line of "there can be only one" which was a motto among the immortals in all the Highlander films. Photo: YouTube Photo Sales