January 2024 will see a number of highly anticipated films hit UK cinemas - including One Life and Poor Things.

Emma Stone takes the lead role Poor Things. Cr. Film4

While many of us are winding down following the Christmas rush in the new year, the film world is just gearing up for awards season.

However, amongst The Oscars and The Golden Globes, cinema is also primed to see an explosive start to 2024 with a highly anticipated set of new blockbusters landing on the screen.

Want to know which films to go see when the new year hits? Here are four of the most highly anticipated films hitting UK cinemas in January.

One Life

This biographical drama stars Anthony Hopkins as British humanitarian Nicholas Winton - a man who rescued hundreds of Central European children from the Nazis on the eve of World War II.

Critics are already raving about it and the moving drama will hit cinemas on New Years Day.

Night Swim

Want to wash off the festive spirit with a gruesome horror? Then Night Swim is your ticket to a dark start to 2024.

The film follows former baseball player Ray Waller as he moves into a new home with his family only to be confronted by an unknown supernatural presence haunts the backyard swimming pool. Strap in, as this film comes produced by much loved horror duo James Wan and James Blum.

Mean Girls (2024)

Do we really need a revamped musical version of the early 00s teen classic? Yes - yes we do.

One of the most quotable films of the last two decades, Mean Girls gets an update that sees all of our favourites - Cady, Janet and Damien - face off against someone we all have been personally victimised by, Regina George. So fetch.

Poor Things

With an all star cast that includes Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo and Willem Dafoe, this romantic science fiction hit already has critics across the globe raving.

