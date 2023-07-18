Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling are the two names on everyone's lips at the moment with the imminent release of Greta Gerwig's new Barbie film.

Margot Robbie will play the role of Barbie in Greta Gerwig's highly anticipated new movie (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

She's become one of Hollywood's hottest names after being hand picked by iconic directors such as Quentin Tarantino and Martin Scorsese for key roles in some huge blockbusters - and now the Margot Robbie is set to become possibly the biggest star on the planet following the imminent release of Greta Gerwig's highly anticipated Barbie movie.

With Barbie set to blow Box Office records this Friday, we look at the five of the 33-year-old Australian's 10 best movies ahead of the release.

I, Tonya (2017)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her starring role as Tonya Harding saw her shine in the dramatisation of the rise and fall of figure skater. The American biographical sports was hailed as one of the best movies of the year and saw the Australian nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role at the 2018 Oscar nominated. Robbie also helped produce the film.

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood (2019)

Margot Robbie made her debut appearance for legendary director Quentin Tarantino in Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, where she took on the role of real life actress Sharon Tate in this blockbuster film alongside Brad Pitt. The epic three hour hit flipped the script on the tragic real life story of American actress Tate and was lauded by critic as one of Tarantino’s best.

The Wolf Of Wall Street (2013)

The Australian actor played the unforgettable role of Naomi in Martin Scorsese's unforgettable film about Wall Street's most notorious stockbroker Jordan Belfort. The film shot the actress into one of the biggest names in the planet after her on screen chemistry with Leonardo DiCaprio developed into one of the most electric, yet hilarious, pairings in cinema history.

Z for Zachariah (2015)

Robbie stars as "the last woman on Earth" in Z For Zachariah which begins when a disaster that wipes out most of civilisation and sees a scientist (Chiwetel Ejiofor) and a miner (Chris Pine) compete for her love.

Asteroid City (2023)