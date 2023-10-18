All Sections
Daniel Craig has stepped back from the role of James Bond after his swansong in 'No Time To Die'.Daniel Craig has stepped back from the role of James Bond after his swansong in 'No Time To Die'.
Daniel Craig has stepped back from the role of James Bond after his swansong in 'No Time To Die'.

Next James Bond Latest Odds: Here are the 21 actors most likely to succeed Daniel Craig as 007

It’s one of the hottest roles in cinema – and a range of famous faces are currently in the frame to play the British spy.
By David Hepburn
Published 30th Aug 2022, 15:45 BST
Updated 18th Oct 2023, 16:37 BST

Ever since Daniel Craig announced that ‘No Time To Die’ would be his last James Bond film, there has been feverish speculation about his successor.

The successful candidate will become the eighth actor to play Ian Fleming’s iconic character, following Sean Connery, David Niven, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig

James Bond: Why the next Scottish actor to play the part may need to say 'stirred, not shaken' – Scotsman comment

There had been speculation that a woman could step into the role but the bookies’ favourites are all men, with ‘It’s a Sin’ actress Lydia West and ‘Gentleman Jack’ star Suranne Jones outsiders at odds of 33/1.

Here are the 22 actors most hotly tipped to don the tuxedo and enjoy a vodka martini, shaken not stirred.

Returning to the top of the actors most likely to become Bond after a couple of months in second and third place, is Aaron Taylor-Johnson. Best known for playing title character in the Kick-Ass films, Taylor-Johnson also starred opposite Brad Pitt in Bullet Train. He's now a clear favourite at 11/4 to step into 007's shoes. Photo: Chung Sung-Jun

The second favourite to play Bond is James Norton, whose odds have drifted in recent weeks. The Happy Valley and Grantchester actor looked comfortable in a tux in the BBC's McMafia series - one of the reasons he's tipped to play Bond, with his odds now 3/1. Photo: Andreas Rentz

Superman and The Witcher star Henry Cavill has been favourite to be the next Bond for months, but has now been edged narrowly into third place with odds of 11/4. He's no stranger to playing iconic British characters - he'll be portraying Sherlock Holmes again in the next Enola Holmes film. Photo: Pablo Cuadra

Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page was favourite for the iconic role for a few weeks late last year. He's now dropped down to 6/1 fourth favourite - giving him a probability of 14.29 per cent. Photo: Daniel Knighton

