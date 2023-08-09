BookTok, the TikTok phenomenon which brings together passionate readers, has revolutionised publishing.

Known for launching unknown authors’ into bestsellers, TikTok has had a serious impact on book sales.

Whether it’s fantasy favourites, romantic reads or gripping thrillers, the BookTok community has been making waves within the industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the recommendations may not be prestige literature, they are thoroughly engaging. So if you’ve spotted a TikTok stand in your local bookstore recently, here are five books to start with.

BookTok is a popular community on social media app TikTok. Image: Getty

Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros

Released earlier this year, this fantasy romance is already a BookTok favourite. It focuses on Violet Sorrengail, the daughter of a revered General, who is thrust into elite training to become a dragon rider. She must attempt to survive long enough to graduate, amid deadly trials and a brewing war outside.

It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover

It would be impossible to discuss BookTok without mentioning Colleen Hoover, whose novel It Ends With Us topped bestseller lists in 2022. The book tells the story of Lily Bloom, a young graduate who grew up in abusive home, and her doomed romance.

A TikTok booth is seen at the Messe fairground during the 23rd Frankfurt Book Fair in Frankfurt. Image: Getty

The Atlas Six by Olivie Blake

Originally self-published, The Atlas Six became a viral sensation on TikTok leading to the novel being acquired by Tor Books. The dark fantasy follows the Alexandrian Society which each year invites six of the brightest magical academics to an initiation — where only five are selected.

The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid

Written by Taylor Jenkins Reid, the author of Daisy Jones & The Six, The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo gripped TikTok with its tale of a reclusive Hollywood icon who selects an unknown journalist to tell the truth about her scandalous life, including a great forbidden love.

A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas