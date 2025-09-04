007 First Light: Everything you need to know about the game as James Bond actor announced - including release date
The latest actor play James Bond has been revealed - though he won’t be making his silver-screen debut any time soon.
Set to star in IO Interactive’s upcoming video game 007 First Light, Patrick Gibson has been confirmed to play the adaptation’s young James Bond.
The Irish actor has long been rumoured to take on the role, but it was finally confirmed during a 30-minute gameplay showcase during PlayStation’s September 2025 State of Play.
The first Bond game since 2012, 007 First Light follows the young, resourceful and sometimes reckless recruit as he takes on MI6's training program.
With several additional cast members confirmed - including Scottish actor Alastair Mackenzie - here is everything we know about James Bond 007 First Light, so far.
When will 007 First Light be released?
The release date for James Bond 007 First Light has been set for Friday, March 27 on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S and Nintendo Switch 2.
007 First Light Cast: Who will join Patrick Gibson in new James Bond game?
While internet super-sleuths has already uncovered that Patrick Gibson had ben cast in 007 First Light, we now know who will join the Dexter: Original Sin star.
Scottish actor Alastair Mackenzie will take on the role of Q in 007 First Light. Best known for his roles in shows and films including Monarch of the Glen, Borgen, Outlaw King and Andor, it appears to be his first time appearing in a video game.
BAFTA Award-winning English actor Lennie James will star as Bond’s mentor, John Greenway. He is best known for his roles in shows such as Mr Loverman, Line of Duty and the Walking Dead franchise, as well as film such as Snatch Mufasa: The Lion King and more. The actor has also previously appeared in the Destiny game franchise as Lord Shaxx.
Played by both Ralph Fiennes and Judy Dench in recent Bond films, English actress Priyanga Burford will play M in 007 First Light. She is best known for her work on TV shows including UKIP: The First 100 Days, Innocent, and Steeltown Murders.
Miss Moneypenny will be played by English actress Kiera Lester, whose previous roles include Amazon Prime series Chloe, Death in Paradise and Ruby Speaking.
Finally, French-Japanese actress Noemie Nakai will appear as Miss Roth. Her past roles in film and TV include Army of Thieves and Tokyo Vice.
The full 007 First Light cast:
- Patrick Gibson as James Bond
- Priyanga Burford as M
- Alastair Mackenzie as Q
- Kiera Lester as Miss Moneypenny
- Lennie James as Bond’s mentor, John Greenway
- Noemie Nakai as Miss Roth
007 First Light: What Special Editions are there, what’s included and how much do they cost?
007 First Light - Standard Edition
Regardless of whether you are buying 007 First Light for console or PC, the standard digital edition of the game will cost £59.99.
If you pre-order any edition of 007 First Light, you will receive access 24 hours ahead of its official launch and a free Deluxe Edition upgrade. This will include four exclusive outfit skins, one weapon skin and the Gleaming Pack, which includes four item skins, with the Deluxe Edition rising to £69.99 post-launch.
007 First Light - Specialist Edition
Available exclusively on Amazon, the Specialist Edition of 007 First Light is a physical-only release which will feature all of the items mentioned above, in addition to the Classic Tuxedo Skin. No prices have been revealed for this edition yet.
007 First Light - Legacy Edition
For collectors and big spenders there is then 007 First Light - Legacy Edition. Priced at £259.99, this physical-only release will, again, include all of the extras mentioned above - but with some pretty major additions.
The Legacy Edition will also come with the Exclusive Golden Gun weapon skin and the Obsidian Gold Suit outfit for in-game, as well as a Golden Gun figurine with stand and secret compartment, a certificate of authenticity, and a steel case with magnet.
What is 007 First Light about?
Developed with Amazon MGM studios for the game, 007 First Light is a reimagined Bond origin story.
From the developer and publisher behind the Hitman franchise, players will embark on missions to franchise-typical destinations in pursuit of a rogue agent. This does include the standard array of glamorous Bond cars and vehicles, which players can enjoy throughout the game - from high-speed chases in cars to mid-air fight sequences.
You can choose to utilise all of Bond’s spy training and remain undetected, or you could chose to go in loudly with a range of weapons and gadgets at your disposal.
Gameplay will be based around several skills as part of what developers call a “creative approach”.
There is Spycraft, which allows you to eavesdrop, pickpocket or piece together clues to help with challenges, and Instinct, which forms Bond’s natural aptitude to allow you to execute bluffs or moves such as silent takedowns.
There are also Gadget and Combat skills, which will allow you to build Bond’s overall skillset for missions and even earn his License to Kill.
