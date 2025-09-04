1 . Aaron Taylor-Johnson - 5/6

Aaron Taylor-Johnson had previously been favourite to become the next Bond for months, following news reports that he had agreed to play the iconic role. There's been silence since though, and the lack of an official announcement has cast doubt on his involvement - particularly since Amazon took over creative control of the franchaise. Best known for playing the title character in the 'Kick-Ass' films, Taylor-Johnson also starred opposite Brad Pitt in 'Bullet Train' and is in cinemas at the moment with horror sequel '28 Years Later'. He'd drifted out in recent weeks but has seen his odds narrow again and again. He's now priced at just 5/6. | Getty Images