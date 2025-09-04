It’s official, we now know who the new James Bond is - at least we do when it comes to new computer game 007 First Light.
Irish actor Patrick Gibson, whose most famous role to date was playing young Dexter Morgan in the prequel series Dexter: Original Sin, will voice the spy in the game, whose trailer was released this week.
Other cast members include Priyanga Burford as M, Alastair Mackenzie as Q, Kiera Lester as Miss Moneypenny, Lennie James as Bond mentor John Greenway, and Noemie Nakai as Miss Roth.
It comes weeks after we discovered who the directors and writer of the first Bond film since 2021 - Canadian Dune filmmaker Denis Villeneuve, and Peaky Blinders’ Steven Knight respectively.
But we still don’t know who will be playing the world’s most famous spy - with the casting thrown into doubt this year when Barbara Broccoli and her half brother Michael G. Wilson, who have effectively handpicked the Bond actors since the 1990s, signed over ‘full creative control’ to Amazon MGM Studios.
Recent months have seen several actors leading the pack to take over from Daniel Craig.
Here are the 13 actors tipped by the bookies at the moment.
1. Aaron Taylor-Johnson - 5/6
Aaron Taylor-Johnson had previously been favourite to become the next Bond for months, following news reports that he had agreed to play the iconic role. There's been silence since though, and the lack of an official announcement has cast doubt on his involvement - particularly since Amazon took over creative control of the franchaise. Best known for playing the title character in the 'Kick-Ass' films, Taylor-Johnson also starred opposite Brad Pitt in 'Bullet Train' and is in cinemas at the moment with horror sequel '28 Years Later'. He'd drifted out in recent weeks but has seen his odds narrow again and again. He's now priced at just 5/6. | Getty Images
2. Callum Turner - 2/1
Callum Turner is now been second favourite to follow up his supporting part in the 'Fantastic Beasts' franchaise with a lead role in arguably the world's most famous film series. His odds have been slashed in recent weeks so there is real momentum behind him. He's now priced at 2/1 for the role. He recently played John 'Bucky' Egan in the miniseries 'Masters of the Air'. His partner Dua Lipa is also favourite to sing the new Bond theme, so they could be a real 007 super-couple. | Getty Images
3. Henry Cavill - 10/3
'Superman' and 'The Witcher' star Henry Cavill has long been touted as a potential James Bond - even before Daniel Craig was cast. He'd dropped out of the running for a while but is back on the list now with his odds dropping in recent weeks. He's now priced at 10/3, in from as high as 9/1 just a month ago. | Getty Images
4. Theo James - 11/2
A relatively recent tip to play 007, 'Divergent' series star Theo James' name hadn't been mentioned until the first half of 2025. He's been as high as third favourite, but is now an 11/2 shot. Recently in cinemas starring in horror film 'The Monkey', he's drifted out in recent months, having been as lowly priced as 2/1 at one point. Critically acclaimed for his performance in the television series 'The White Lotus', he also recently played the lead role in Guy Ritchie's action comedy series 'The Gentlemen'. | Getty Images