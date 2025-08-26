It’s four years since Daniel Craig starred in the last James Bond No Time To Die, and we now know the next film will be directed by Canadian Dune filmmaker Denis Villeneuve, and written by Peaky Blinders’ Steven Knight.
But, depite years of rumour and gossip, we still don’t know who will be playing the world’s most famous spy - in ‘Bond 26’.
It had been though that the role had been bagged by Aaron Taylor-Johnson, but the recruitment process was thrown into turmoil after Barbara Broccoli and her half brother Michael G. Wilson, who have effectively handpicked the Bond actors since the 1990s, signed over ‘full creative control’ to Amazon MGM Studios.
In recent months several star names have led the pack, with the race too close to call at the moment.
With the announcement imminent, we’re looking at the 12 actors with the best chance of playing 007 - with three in particular now leading the charge.
1. Aaron Taylor-Johnson - 5/4
Aaron Taylor-Johnson had previously been favourite to become the next Bond for months, following news reports that he had agreed to play the iconic role. There's been silence since though, and the lack of an official announcement has cast doubt on his involvement - particularly since Amazon took over creative control of the franchaise. Best known for playing the title character in the 'Kick-Ass' films, Taylor-Johnson also starred opposite Brad Pitt in 'Bullet Train' and is in cinemas at the moment with horror sequel '28 Years Later'. He'd drifted out in recent weeks but has now returned to being favourite - priced at 5/4 to step into 007's shoes. | Getty Images
2. Callum Turner - 2/1
Callum Turner is now second favourite to follow up his supporting part in the 'Fantastic Beasts' franchaise with a lead role in arguably the world's most famous film series. His odds have been slashed in recent weeks so there is real momentum behind him. He's now priced at 2/1 for the role. He recently played John 'Bucky' Egan in the miniseries 'Masters of the Air'. | Getty Images
3. Henry Cavill - 10/3
'Superman' and 'The Witcher' star Henry Cavill has long been touted as a potential James Bond - even before Daniel Craig was cast. He'd dropped out of the running for a while but is back on the list now with his odds dropping in recent weeks. He's now priced at 10/3, in from as high as 9/1 just a few weeks ago. | Getty Images
4. Theo James - 11/2
A relatively recent tip to play 007, 'Divergent' series star Theo James' name hadn't been mentioned until a few months ago. He's been as high as third favourite, but now an 11/2 shot. Recently in cinemas starring in horror film 'The Monkey', he's drifted out in recent months, having been as lowly priced as 2/1 at one point. Critically acclaimed for his performance in the television series 'The White Lotu's, he also recently played the lead role in Guy Ritchie's action comedy series 'The Gentlemen'. | Getty Images