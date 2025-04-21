It has been over three years since the release of Daniel Craig’s final outing as James Bond in ‘No Time To Die’ - with the actor confirming that he was hanging up his tux.

He’s the seventh actor to have played the spy in the official films, following Sean Connery , George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, and Pierce Brosnan.

There have also been no shortage of rumours as to the plot, the rest of the cast and who will be behind the camera for ‘Bond 26’, but there are also plenty of speculation about a new James Bond video game which was announced in 2020, currently simply entitled ‘Project 007’.

It will be the first time that the spy has been brought to games consoles since 2012’s disappointing ‘007 Legends’, the last in a rich history of Bond video games.

Here are all 24 released to date - from the ZX Spectrum to the Xbox 360.

The first official game based on the adventures of Britain's most famous spy was 1984's 'James Bond 007', released for the Atari 2600, Atari 5200, Atari 8-bit computers, Commodore 64, and ColecoVision. It's based on missions from a variety of Bond films - namely 'Diamonds are Forever', 'The Spy Who Loved Me', 'Moonraker' and 'For Your Eyes Only'. It's a horizontally-scrolling shooter which sees the player pilot a multi-purpose vehicle being attacked by the likes of boats, frogmen, helicopters, and submarines.

The next 8-bit outing for Bond was 1985's 'A View to a Kill: The Computer Game', available on the ZX Spectrum, Amstrad CPC, Commodore 64, MSX, and Oric. Split into three levels based on the plot of the film, players has to speed through Paris in a commandeered taxi, escape from a blaze in San Francisco City Hall and collect code numbers to stop a bomb from exploding. Another lesser-known text-based game based on the same film was released for MS-DOS, Macintosh, and Apple II was released in the same year.

Another text-based Bond Game for MS-DOS, Apple II, and Macintosh was released in 1986 - 'Goldfinger'. Very loosely-based on the film of the same name, it sees players challenged to make the right decisions to make their way to the end - doing nothing other than typing in commands.