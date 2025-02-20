Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli have been in charge of the Bond franchaise since 1995. | Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images f

This news could change the future for the world’s most famous spy.

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It‘s approaching four years since the release of Daniel Craig’s final outing as James Bond in No Time To Die - and now there’s a new twist worthy of the franchaise.

Barbara Broccoli and her half brother Michael G. Wilson have had full artistic say over 007 since 1995, when their father Cubby Broccoli handed them control of Eon Productions, founded in July 1961 to raise financing for first Bond film Dr. No.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But this week the duo announced a deal that will see Amazon MGM Studios take “full creative control”.

Amazon MGM Studios, Wilson and Broccoli say they have “formed a new joint venture to house the James Bond intellectual property rights, and those parties will remain co-owners of the franchise.”

Broccoli said: “My life has been dedicated to maintaining and building upon the extraordinary legacy that was handed to Michael and me by our father, producer Cubby Broccoli. I have had the honour of working closely with four of the tremendously talented actors who have played 007 and thousands of wonderful artists within the industry. With the conclusion of No Time to Die and Michael retiring from the films, I feel it is time to focus on my other projects.”

Wilson added: “With my 007 career spanning nearly 60 incredible years, I am stepping back from producing the James Bond films to focus on art and charitable projects. Therefore, Barbara and I agree, it is time for our trusted partner, Amazon MGM Studios, to lead James Bond into the future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speculation has been rife as to who will take over the role of James Bond, with The Crown actor Josh O’Connor the current bookies’ favourite, closely followed by James Norton and Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

And Oscar and Turner Prize-winner Steve McQueen had been tipped to direct the keenly-anticipated new film.

But now all bets are off, with Broccoli no longer hand-picking who will succeed Daniel Craig or the next person responsible for the next chapter of the iconic character’s story.