Rod Stewart cancels US tour gigs as he gives health update ahead of Glastonbury

Jane Bradley
By Jane Bradley

Arts and culture correspondent

Comment
Published 7th Jun 2025, 12:30 BST
Sir Rod Stewart had already cancelled some concerts due to his illness

Sir Rod Stewart has cancelled a string of gigs in the US ahead of his planned performance at Glastonbury this summer due to health concerns.

The singer, 80, said he was suffering from flu and had been forced to scrap the gigs, in Las Vegas and Stateline, Nevada and would also reschedule two others in California.

He is due to play the Glastonbury Legends slot on 29 June - 23 years after he last appeared at the festival.

Sir Rod Stewart and wife Penny LancasterSir Rod Stewart and wife Penny Lancaster
Sir Rod Stewart and wife Penny Lancaster | Ian West/PA Wire

"So sorry my friends," he said. "I'm devastated and sincerely apologise for any inconvenience to my fans. I'll be back on stage and will see you soon."

He earlier said his doctor had “ordered a bit more rest” while he recovered from the virus.

