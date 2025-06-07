Rod Stewart cancels US tour gigs as he gives health update ahead of Glastonbury
Sir Rod Stewart has cancelled a string of gigs in the US ahead of his planned performance at Glastonbury this summer due to health concerns.
The singer, 80, said he was suffering from flu and had been forced to scrap the gigs, in Las Vegas and Stateline, Nevada and would also reschedule two others in California.
He is due to play the Glastonbury Legends slot on 29 June - 23 years after he last appeared at the festival.
"So sorry my friends," he said. "I'm devastated and sincerely apologise for any inconvenience to my fans. I'll be back on stage and will see you soon."
He earlier said his doctor had “ordered a bit more rest” while he recovered from the virus.
