When will the Download 2026 line-up be announced? Here's the exact time first acts will be revealed
There’s not long to go now until the first wave of acts for Download 2026 will be revealed.
The popular rock and metal festival is set to return to Donington Park in Leicestershire next year, with some of the biggest names in rock expected to headline.
After last year’s event - which saw Green Day, Sleep Token and Korn perform - rumoured headliners for 2026 include Ghost, Bring Me The Horizon, Linkin Park and more.
When is the Download 2026 line-up announced?
The line-up for Download Festival 2026 is due to be announced at 9.15pm on Monday, November 3.
The oddly specific time will see organisers reveal all of the headliners for the 23rd edition of the music festival, which will take place from Wednesday, June 10, to Sunday, June 14 2026.
In addition, around 90 additional acts who are scheduled to perform will be announced with tickets also going on sale at the same time.
Download Tickets will be available through the festival website as well as Ticketmaster.
