The line-up for Download 2025 has been revealed with Green Day, Sleep Token and Korn set to headline.

The hugely popular rock and metal festival will return to Donington Park in Leicestershire for its 22nd edition next year from from Friday, June 13 to Sunday, June 15.

Ahead of tickets going on sale at 9pm on Thursday, November 14 organisers have announced more than 90 acts who will perform across the weekend alongside Green Day, Sleep Token and Korn.

Each of the three bands are entirely fresh to topping the main stage for the first time in the festival’s history.

In addition, Download 2025 will welcome heavyweight acts including Weezer, Sex Pistols featuring Frank Carter, Jimmy Eat World, The Darkness, Spiritbox, McFly and more, with further announcements still to come.

Here are just a handful of highlights from the full Download 2025 line-up so far.

1 . Green Day Organisers have been teasing fans since Early Bird tickets went on sale, with many expecting – and highly anticipating – the announcement that Green Day would be headlining Download ‘25 on Friday. | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Sleep Token Since forming in 2016, the mysterious Sleep Token have skyrocketed in popularity – so much so that they are set to perform their first headline set at Donington on Saturday. | Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Ima Photo Sales

3 . Korn Closing the festival on Sunday evening are nu-metal legends Korn, who will be headlining Download for the first time in 2025. | Contributed Photo Sales

4 . Weezer American band Weezer are also among the heavyweight bands set to take to the stage at Download Festival 2025. | Getty Images for The Recording A Photo Sales