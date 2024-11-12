The line-up for Download 2025 has been revealed with Green Day, Sleep Token and Korn set to headline.
The hugely popular rock and metal festival will return to Donington Park in Leicestershire for its 22nd edition next year from from Friday, June 13 to Sunday, June 15.
Ahead of tickets going on sale at 9pm on Thursday, November 14 organisers have announced more than 90 acts who will perform across the weekend alongside Green Day, Sleep Token and Korn.
Each of the three bands are entirely fresh to topping the main stage for the first time in the festival’s history.
In addition, Download 2025 will welcome heavyweight acts including Weezer, Sex Pistols featuring Frank Carter, Jimmy Eat World, The Darkness, Spiritbox, McFly and more, with further announcements still to come.
Here are just a handful of highlights from the full Download 2025 line-up so far.