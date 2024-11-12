With Green Day, Sleep Token and Korn set to headline Download Festival 2025, there are more than 90 acts which have been announced so far. With Green Day, Sleep Token and Korn set to headline Download Festival 2025, there are more than 90 acts which have been announced so far.
With Green Day, Sleep Token and Korn set to headline Download Festival 2025, there are more than 90 acts which have been announced so far. | Getty Images / Download Festival

DLXXII: 25 highlights from the Download 2025 line-up as Green Day, Korn & Sleep Token set to headline

Lauren Jack
By Lauren Jack

Search and Trends Writer

Published 12th Nov 2024, 21:00 GMT
Updated 12th Nov 2024, 21:00 GMT

More than 90 acts have been announced for Download 2025 so far. Here are 25 highlights from the lineup including headliners Green Day, Sleep Token and Korn.

The line-up for Download 2025 has been revealed with Green Day, Sleep Token and Korn set to headline.

The hugely popular rock and metal festival will return to Donington Park in Leicestershire for its 22nd edition next year from from Friday, June 13 to Sunday, June 15.

Ahead of tickets going on sale at 9pm on Thursday, November 14 organisers have announced more than 90 acts who will perform across the weekend alongside Green Day, Sleep Token and Korn.

Each of the three bands are entirely fresh to topping the main stage for the first time in the festival’s history.

In addition, Download 2025 will welcome heavyweight acts including Weezer, Sex Pistols featuring Frank Carter, Jimmy Eat World, The Darkness, Spiritbox, McFly and more, with further announcements still to come.

Here are just a handful of highlights from the full Download 2025 line-up so far.

Organisers have been teasing fans since Early Bird tickets went on sale, with many expecting – and highly anticipating – the announcement that Green Day would be headlining Download ‘25 on Friday.

1. Green Day

Organisers have been teasing fans since Early Bird tickets went on sale, with many expecting – and highly anticipating – the announcement that Green Day would be headlining Download ‘25 on Friday. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Since forming in 2016, the mysterious Sleep Token have skyrocketed in popularity – so much so that they are set to perform their first headline set at Donington on Saturday.

2. Sleep Token

Since forming in 2016, the mysterious Sleep Token have skyrocketed in popularity – so much so that they are set to perform their first headline set at Donington on Saturday. | Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Ima

Photo Sales
Closing the festival on Sunday evening are nu-metal legends Korn, who will be headlining Download for the first time in 2025.

3. Korn

Closing the festival on Sunday evening are nu-metal legends Korn, who will be headlining Download for the first time in 2025. | Contributed

Photo Sales
American band Weezer are also among the heavyweight bands set to take to the stage at Download Festival 2025.

4. Weezer

American band Weezer are also among the heavyweight bands set to take to the stage at Download Festival 2025. | Getty Images for The Recording A

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:TicketsMcFlyOrganisers
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice