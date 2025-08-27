Chappell Roan played the first of two Edinburgh gigs on Tuesday. | Hope Holmes

If you are heading to Chappell Roan tonight, we’ve already got the tips you need thanks to going to the Tuesday concert.

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chappell Roan played the first of two sold out gigs at Edinburgh’s Royal Highland Showground last night as part of the city’s Summer Sessions series of gigs.

Around 60,000 fans saw her play a set lasting around one hour and 45 minutes, including all 14 tracks from he hit debut album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She was supported by Little Mix singer JADE, with local Scottish drag queens also providing entertainment.

If you are going along tonight, here’s what we learned from the first show. You can also read our four star review of the show here .

What time did Chappell Roan arrive on stage?

Here are the stage times for last night - expect them to be the same for Wednesday:

Doors: 4pm

Drag Queens: 6.10pm-6.40pm

JADE: 7pm-7.40pm

Chappell Roan: 8.50pm-10.30pm

Show ends: 10.30pm

What was Chappell Roan’s setlist?

Here’s what the star played. Expect the same on Wednesday:

Super Graphic Ultra Modern Girl Femininomenon After Midnight Naked in Manhattan Guilty Pleasure Casual The Subway HOT TO GO! Barracuda Picture You Kaleidoscope The Giver Red Wine Supernova Coffee Good Luck, Babe! My Kink Is Karma California Pink Pony Club

What did JADE play on the first night of the Summer Sessions gigs?

The Little Mix singers played a slightly different setlist from her recent festival gigs. Expect to hear the following again tonight:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

IT girl Midnight Cowboy Wasabi FUFN Plastic Box Frozen / Set You Free Shout Out to My Ex / Sweet Melody / Woman Like Me / Touch Fantasy Angel of My Dreams

How do I get down the front at Chappell Roan’s Edinburgh Summer Sessions gigs?

The concerts have a front section which is filled on a first-come-first-served basis. Those fans who arrive early enough are given a wristband which allows them to come and go freely. You need to head straight to the entrance to the front pen (on the left hand side, as you look at the stage) when you get into the gig to get your wristband. On Tuesday it was full by around 6pm, so make sure you get there early.

How long does it take to get into the venue for Chappell Roan’s Edinburgh Summer Sessions gigs?

At 6pm there were little in the way of queues. If you arrive at peak entry times, between 7pm and 8pm, allow at least 30 minutes to get in.

How much are drinks and merch at the Chappell Roan gig?

For a full list of prices for drinks and mech, just click here.

How far is the Chappell Roan concert from the tram stop?

The easiest way to get to the concert from Edinburgh city centre is to take a tram, but be warned that the concert is around a 20 minute walk from the Ingliston Park & Ride stop - although it is clearly signposted. There are courtesy buses available, but expect to queue. If you are able, it’s probably faster to walk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How easy is it to get back to Edinburgh City Centre after the Chappell Roan gig?