What Time Is Chappell Roan on stage? Here's everything we learned from the star's first Edinburgh gig - including how to get to the front

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Comment
Published 27th Aug 2025, 12:11 BST
Chappell Roan played the first of two Edinburgh gigs on Tuesday.placeholder image
Chappell Roan played the first of two Edinburgh gigs on Tuesday. | Hope Holmes
If you are heading to Chappell Roan tonight, we’ve already got the tips you need thanks to going to the Tuesday concert.

Chappell Roan played the first of two sold out gigs at Edinburgh’s Royal Highland Showground last night as part of the city’s Summer Sessions series of gigs.

Around 60,000 fans saw her play a set lasting around one hour and 45 minutes, including all 14 tracks from he hit debut album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She was supported by Little Mix singer JADE, with local Scottish drag queens also providing entertainment.

If you are going along tonight, here’s what we learned from the first show. You can also read our four star review of the show here.

What time did Chappell Roan arrive on stage?

Here are the stage times for last night - expect them to be the same for Wednesday:

Doors: 4pm

Drag Queens: 6.10pm-6.40pm

JADE: 7pm-7.40pm

Chappell Roan: 8.50pm-10.30pm

Show ends: 10.30pm

What was Chappell Roan’s setlist?

Here’s what the star played. Expect the same on Wednesday:

  1. Super Graphic Ultra Modern Girl
  2. Femininomenon
  3. After Midnight
  4. Naked in Manhattan
  5. Guilty Pleasure
  6. Casual
  7. The Subway
  8. HOT TO GO!
  9. Barracuda
  10. Picture You
  11. Kaleidoscope
  12. The Giver
  13. Red Wine Supernova
  14. Coffee
  15. Good Luck, Babe!
  16. My Kink Is Karma
  17. California
  18. Pink Pony Club

What did JADE play on the first night of the Summer Sessions gigs?

The Little Mix singers played a slightly different setlist from her recent festival gigs. Expect to hear the following again tonight:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
  1. IT girl
  2. Midnight Cowboy
  3. Wasabi
  4. FUFN
  5. Plastic Box
  6. Frozen / Set You Free
  7. Shout Out to My Ex / Sweet Melody / Woman Like Me / Touch
  8. Fantasy
  9. Angel of My Dreams

How do I get down the front at Chappell Roan’s Edinburgh Summer Sessions gigs?

The concerts have a front section which is filled on a first-come-first-served basis. Those fans who arrive early enough are given a wristband which allows them to come and go freely. You need to head straight to the entrance to the front pen (on the left hand side, as you look at the stage) when you get into the gig to get your wristband. On Tuesday it was full by around 6pm, so make sure you get there early.

How long does it take to get into the venue for Chappell Roan’s Edinburgh Summer Sessions gigs?

At 6pm there were little in the way of queues. If you arrive at peak entry times, between 7pm and 8pm, allow at least 30 minutes to get in.

How much are drinks and merch at the Chappell Roan gig?

For a full list of prices for drinks and mech, just click here.

How far is the Chappell Roan concert from the tram stop?

The easiest way to get to the concert from Edinburgh city centre is to take a tram, but be warned that the concert is around a 20 minute walk from the Ingliston Park & Ride stop - although it is clearly signposted. There are courtesy buses available, but expect to queue. If you are able, it’s probably faster to walk.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

How easy is it to get back to Edinburgh City Centre after the Chappell Roan gig?

There are plenty of buses and trams to take you back into town after the gig. If you make a hasty exit it’s pretty simple to quickly catch one. Be aware though, that if you stay until the very end of the concert before starting to make your way to the exit, you will need to queue for a while before getting public transport. There are stewards and queuing systems in place to make it as fair and organised as possible.

Related topics:EdinburghLittle MixConcertsSingersDrinks
Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.

Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice