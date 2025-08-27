Chappell Roan is playing two gigs in Edinburgh this week. | TT NEWS AGENCY/AFP via Getty Ima

Here’s what you’ll be shelling out if you’re visiting the bar and the merch stall this evening.

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chappell Roan played the first of two sold out gigs at Edinburgh’s Royal Highland Showground last night (Tuesday, August 27) as part of the city’s Summer Sessions series of gigs.

Around 60,000 fans saw her play a set lasting around one hour and 45 minutes, including all 14 tracks from he hit debut album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She was supported by Little Mix singer JADE, with local Scottish drag queens also providing entertainment.

She’ll be playing a secind gig this evening, Wednesday, August 28.

If you’re going along, here’s what you can expect to pay for merch and drinks.

How much is Chappell Roan merch at her Edinburgh gigs?

Here’s the price list:

Visions tour tee: £35

Damsel tour tee: £35

All Over tank: £35

Butterfly hoodie: £75

Pink Pony Club fan: £20

Midwest Princess camo cap: £25

Rabbit bandana: £15

Karma keyring: £8

Midwest Princess LP: £25

Midwest Princess CD: £15

Damsel Tote: £25

Hell Bumper Sticker: £5

Camo bumper sticker: £5

Green logo tee: £35

How much are drinks at Chappell Roan’s Edinburgh concerts?

Here are the bar prices:

Pint Brooklyn Pilsner: £6.60

Somersby Cider: £6.75

Brookly Stonewall IPA: £6.80

Carlsberg 0.0%: £5.50

Wine (red, white, rose): £8

Spirit and mixer: £8-£8.50

Teqila: £12

Ready to Drink spirit and mixers (cans): £8.50-£9

Water: £2.60

Soft Drinks: £2.95-£3.50

Energy drinks: £4

----

---

--