Chappell Roan Edinburgh Drinks and Merch Prices: Here's how much a tshirt or a pint will cost you at the gig
Chappell Roan played the first of two sold out gigs at Edinburgh’s Royal Highland Showground last night (Tuesday, August 27) as part of the city’s Summer Sessions series of gigs.
Around 60,000 fans saw her play a set lasting around one hour and 45 minutes, including all 14 tracks from he hit debut album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess.
She was supported by Little Mix singer JADE, with local Scottish drag queens also providing entertainment.
She’ll be playing a secind gig this evening, Wednesday, August 28.
If you’re going along, here’s what you can expect to pay for merch and drinks.
How much is Chappell Roan merch at her Edinburgh gigs?
Here’s the price list:
- Visions tour tee: £35
- Damsel tour tee: £35
- All Over tank: £35
- Butterfly hoodie: £75
- Pink Pony Club fan: £20
- Midwest Princess camo cap: £25
- Rabbit bandana: £15
- Karma keyring: £8
- Midwest Princess LP: £25
- Midwest Princess CD: £15
- Damsel Tote: £25
- Hell Bumper Sticker: £5
- Camo bumper sticker: £5
- Green logo tee: £35
How much are drinks at Chappell Roan’s Edinburgh concerts?
Here are the bar prices:
- Pint Brooklyn Pilsner: £6.60
- Somersby Cider: £6.75
- Brookly Stonewall IPA: £6.80
- Carlsberg 0.0%: £5.50
- Wine (red, white, rose): £8
- Spirit and mixer: £8-£8.50
- Teqila: £12
- Ready to Drink spirit and mixers (cans): £8.50-£9
- Water: £2.60
- Soft Drinks: £2.95-£3.50
- Energy drinks: £4
