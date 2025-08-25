Chappell Roan is playing two gigs in Edinburgh this week. | Getty Images for Elton John AIDS

Best plan in advance so you can be sure of getting to the gig in plenty of time.

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chappell Roan rose to global fame after her debut album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess became a sleeper hit months after its release in 2023 - thanks to the single Good Luck, Babe! which went top 10 around the world.

Further hits followed, including Hot to Go! and Pink Pony Club, and she won the award for Best New Artist at the Grammy Awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her concert last year at Glasgow’s O2 Academy was one of the hottest gigs of the year, selling out far in advance, and there’s good news for Scottish fans, with two more gigs this month.

She’ll be playing Edinburgh’s Royal Highland Showground as part of the Summer Sessions series of concerts on Tuesday, August 26, and Wednesday, August 27 - supported by former Little Mix singer JADE.

The doors for the gig open at 4pm and many will be wanting to get there early to bag a spot near the front.

Here’s how to get to the gig.

By Tram

The easiest way to get to the show is probably by tram. Edinburgh Trams run every seven minutes from the centre of town (Princes Street) to Ingliston Park and ride - the closest stop to the Royal Highland Centre. There will be trams running back into the city centre every 10 minutes after the gig is finished. The tram stop is around 10 minutes walk from the entrance to the gig, but there will also be a free tram shuttle bus which will take around five minutes to get to the venue. For more information visit the Tram Journey Planner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By Bus

From Edinburgh, Lothian Buses run regular services including the Airlink 100, Skylink 200 & 300, plus services 20 & 63. All buses run regularly and drop-off close to the Royal Highland Centre. Click here for a full timetable.

Citylink also operate services with drop-offs on the A8 close to the Royal Highland Centre. For more information, click here.

By Road