Midge Ure needs to have treatment for a medical condition.

The Scottish star is being forced to take a break from touring.

Ultravox singer Midge Ure has been forced to reschedule a string of dates after a health checkup found a “health issue that requires urgent treatment and a period of recovery”.

The star is most famous for his band’s 1981 hit Vienna and for co-writing Do They Know It’s Christmas? for Band Aid. He teamed up with Bob Geldolf to organising the record-breaking Live Aid charity concert.

Last month he announced a 2026 UK tour, with the A Man Of Two Worlds gigs promising an "immersive" live experience that will take audiences "on a journey".

Here’s what you need to know about his current touring schedule - and how it has been impacted.

What has Midge Ure said?

The singer posted the following on his website:

“Dear friends, It is with great sadness and difficulty that I have to reschedule all shows planned from September onwards. During a recent routine check-up, doctors discovered a health issue that requires urgent treatment and a period of recovery. I know many of you travel great distances, often across borders to attend the shows, and I never take that support for granted. I’m truly sorry for any inconvenience or disruption this causes to your plans. I remain fully committed to performing all shows currently scheduled for this month and I’m looking forward to being out there with you for as long as I’m able. Let me reassure you that the A Man Of Two Worlds tour is very much going ahead. I’m aiming to be back on the road again as soon as possible and looking forward to getting back out there and sharing this music with you all. My team and I are working closely with promoters to reschedule the affected dates, and we’ll share updates on my Facebook page as soon as we have them. I kindly ask that you respect the privacy of myself and my family during this difficult time. Thank you, as always, for your understanding, patience, and unwavering support. It truly means a great deal.”

What concerts are impacted?

The concerts impacted by the announcement take place between October 2025 and January 2026. They include a string of dates in Australian, New Zealand, Germany and Croatia.

All will be rescheduled at a later date.

Are any Midge Ure concerts in Scotland impacted?

Midge Ure is scheduled to play three dates in Scotland as part of his A Man of Two Worlds tour next year - at Aberdeen Music Hall on May 20, Glasgow’s SEC Armadillo on May 22 and the Edinburgh Usher Hall on May 24.